Glimmerglass Festival 2022, Zambello’s final season, blends tradition and innovation

Following several art house retrospectives over the past few years, The Criterion Channel’s curated June lineup is highlighting the eccentric films of German auteur Ulrike Ottinger, an unsung hero of the German New Wave and forerunner of contemporary queer cinema. Ottinger’s diverse body of work consists primarily of vibrant community-focused documentaries as well as camp adaptations of various literary texts and artistic figures, including Virginia Woolf’s Orlando, Oscar Wilde’s Dorian Gray, and John Singer Sargent’s Madame X. It would be easy to misplace Ottinger’s intertextual filmography within the category of inaccessible intellectual fare. But, the meandering storylines, gorgeous production design, and humorously empathetic performances at the core of each film sets Ottinger’s work apart as a cathartic and vital expression of the Cold War-era feminine experience in Germany. In particular, Ottinger’s Berlin Trilogy — comprised of the boozy and stylish character study Ticket of No Return, the carnivalesque ensemble comedy Freak Orlando, and the psychedelic satire Dorian Gray in the Mirror of the Yellow Press — offers a near-perfect perspective into the Cold War critique and feminist liberation at the center of her magical multi-textual films.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO