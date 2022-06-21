ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All American: Homecoming’: Rhoyle Ivy King Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of CW Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PafR6_0gHUMbsn00

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Nathaniel Hardin in the second season of All American: Homecoming . Rhoyle Ivy King , who heavily recurred as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season.

A spinoff of CW’s All American , written by Nkechi “NK” Okoro, Season 2 will continue to delve into the lives of students and athletes at a distinguished HBCU, and the struggles these young adults face while trying to find their footing.

King’s Nathaniel is the non-binary, gender-fluid personification of fly AF. Equally masculine and feminine, Nate brings another kind of hustle to Bringston that isn’t found on a field or court – she’s a pre-law student, a thriving stylist and loyal above all. Her friends are her world, particularly her besties Simone (Geffri Maya )and Keisha (Netta Walker). The series also stars Mitchell Edwards (Cam Watkins), Peyton ‘Alex’ Smith (Damon Sims), Kelly Jenrette (Amara Patterson), and Cory Hardrict (Coach Marcus Turner).

“Promoting Rhoyle to a series regular this season was an absolute no brainer. He stole our hearts with his talent and joie de vivre the minute he stepped into that audition,” said Executive Producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll. “Bringston would not be the same without Nathaniel.”

King appeared in 10 episodes in the first season.

The drama is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers.

King’s previous credits include Pose, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Party of Five. King will also star in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiering later this year. King is repped by Established Artists.

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox's straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant's point of view...
Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO's True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz's Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
American Housewife, 9-1-1 and The Rookie have been cleared in more than 95% of the U.S. to make their broadcast syndication debuts in September. American Housewife will air seven days a week beginning September 12, while weekend telecasts of 9-1-1 and The Rookie will begin September 17, Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution announced today. American Housewife has been sold to stations from broadcast groups including the CBS Television Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Weigel Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps Company, Hubbard Broadcasting, Hearst Communications, Gray Television, Bahakel Communications, Tegna Media, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Mission...
EXCLUSIVE: Britt Robertson has been tapped as a series regular on ABC's new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts. Co-created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced in a two-part arc on Season 4 of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. 2022-23 ABC New...
Deadline

Deadline

