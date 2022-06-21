Teen calls in bomb threat to Queens Catholic school, says he’s angry nude photos of him were posted online

A teen called in a bomb threat to a Queens Catholic school Tuesday, claiming he was angry nude photos of him had been posted online by a girlfriend, police sources said.

Students at St. Francis Prep on Francis Lewis Blvd. in Fresh Meadows were evacuated shortly before noon Tuesday after the teenager called in claiming he had planted a pipe bomb in the school, cops said.

The boy claimed he was going to set off the bomb at 1 p.m.

When asked why, the teen said he was upset his girlfriend had posted nude pictures of him on the internet, a police source said.

The NYPD’s Bomb Squad and Emergency Services Unit responded and scoured the school, which was evacuated after the threat.

No explosives were found, so students were allowed back in the school shortly after 1 p.m.

“There was no evidence to suggest that a bomb threat was credible,” said John Quaglione, a spokesman for the Diocese of Brooklyn, which covers Brooklyn and Queens. “The school building was then reoccupied and the students scheduled to take their World Language Regents exam then sat for the exam.”

Cops have not identified the caller but believe he is a teenager.