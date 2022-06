Coleman High School is pleased to announce an additional dual credit partnership with Ranger College beginning in Fall of 2022. CHS will continue to offer academic courses through Cisco College and Ranger College, but will now add career and technical courses. These technical pathways will allow students to apply for industry-based certifications upon course completion including Emergency Medical Technician (EMT Basic), Drone Operator (107 FAA), and various welding certificates. These certificates will supply students with a valuable credential that will assist them in gaining employment post high school. For more information about enrolling in these courses, please email CHS Counselor Jackie Sowell (Jackie.sowell@colemanisd.net) or CHS Principal Diana Dobbins (diana.dobbins@colemanisd.net). Coleman High School is dedicated to excellence and we are excited to begin this new partnership!

COLEMAN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO