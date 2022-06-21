ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hulu Releases First Trailer For ‘Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers’

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

A new documentary from Hulu seeks to capture the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The streamer today dropped the first teaser trailer for Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers , from director and executive producer Antoine Fuqua . This teaser offers insight from Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Rob Lowe, and others about the rise of the Lakers. No premiere date has been set.

The ten-part docuseries is executive produced by Lakers CEO and controlling owner, Jeanie Buss. It was in development well before the March premiere of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which has taken hits for, among other things, depicting Jerry West as a foul-mouthed and moody man. In a column, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote “Jerry Buss is egomaniac entrepreneur, Jerry West is crazed coach, Magic Johnson is sexual simpleton, I’m pompous prick. They are caricatures, not characters.”

Here is the description for the Hulu doc: “When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come. Kicking off the “Showtime” era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood. Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players. Today, Dr. Buss’s empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss’s own family. Running the franchise as a “mom and pop” operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom. But sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build. Ultimately, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is about family, business, and power –and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness.”

Other executive producers on the docuseries include Haven Entertainment’s Kevin Mann, Michael Mann and Brendan Bragg, Los Angeles Media Fund’s (LAMF) Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman and longtime Lakers senior executive Linda Rambis. Rounding out the team are Emmy Award-winning editors Jake Pushinsky and executive producer/writer Steven Leckart.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
Deadline

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina & More Join Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck’s untitled Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures has assembled a stellar cast, with Jason Bateman (Ozark), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Chris Tucker (Rush Hour franchise), Marlon Wayans (Respect) and Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) signing on for roles, along with Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Papa (Behind the Candelabra) and Julius Tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar). Director Affleck alsi is starring in the pic, which started production Monday in Los Angeles, alongside his fellow Good Will Hunting star, Oscar winner Matt Damon. Matt Damon & Ben...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Martin: The Reunion:' The Cast Pays Tribute to Tommy Ford in First Trailer

The cast of Martin is back! On Monday, BET released the trailer for the upcoming reunion special celebrating the beloved show's 30th anniversary. Hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion reunites the cast of the Fox sitcom including Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. The cast dedicates their reunion to their late co-star, Tommy Ford, who played Thomas "Tommy" Strawn throughout the series' run and died in October 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Jeanie Buss
spoilertv.com

Accused - Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce and Karen LeBlanc to Star

Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Warner and LeBlanc star as concerned oncerned and...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Here’s Your First Look At The ‘Martin’ Reunion: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Fans are just weeks away from the highly-anticipated Martin reunion on the heels of its 30th anniversary, and BET+ has released the long-awaited trailer. Hosted by Affion Crockett, the BET+ reunion special will feature all members of the beloved cast: Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. Additionally, the 90-minute event will also honor the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who died in October 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.More from VIBE.comIt's A Doggy Dogg World, So Snoop Took His Digital With The Metaverse and 'Call of Duty' Franchise'Martin' Reunion Special To...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans Among Presenters for Daytime Emmy Awards (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall and Scott Evans are among the stars set to present at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will also see many other notable personalities present, including: Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales from “The Talk”; Deborah Norville from “Inside Edition”; Deidre Hall and James Reynolds from “Beyond Salem”; Krista Allen, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan from “The Bold and the Beautiful”; Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright from “General Hospital”; Galen Gering and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Story#Nba#Sports#The Los Angeles Lakers#Hbo#Showtime
EW.com

Al Pacino thinks Timothée Chalamet should play him in a Heat prequel film

At the Tribeca Film Festival's star-studded premiere of the new 4K restoration of Michael Mann's Heat, the first couple hundred attendees were surprise-gifted a copy of Heat 2, the upcoming prequel/sequel novel to the crime-drama. Co-written by Mann, the project details the backstory of indefatigable detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino)...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Old Guard 2’: Uma Thurman, Henry Golding Join Victoria Mahoney’s Sequel For Netflix And Skydance

Click here to read the full article. Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) have joined the cast of Netflix and Skydance’s anticipated comic book sequel, The Old Guard 2. They’re set to star alongside returning cast members Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor. One of Netflix’s most popular films to date with 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release, The Old Guard debuted on the streamer in July of 2020. The film based on the graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández followed a...
NFL
Deadline

Zoë Kravitz To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ For Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, Deadline can confirm. The upcoming film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist...
NFL
tvinsider.com

Tisha Campbell on Reuniting With the ‘Martin’ Cast After 25 Years: ‘It Was Magical’ (VIDEO)

Wassup, wassup, wassup! It’s been almost 30 years since the sitcom Martin debuted on Fox in August 1992, and 25 years since it said farewell in the May 1997 series finale. Martin: The Reunion, a revealing 90-minute special on BET+, reunites the original cast — Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II — on the series’ living room set to laugh and reminisce.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
Deadline

Maureen Arthur Dies: ‘How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying’ Actor Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Maureen Arthur, an actress best remembered for her performance as secretary Hedy La Rue in Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and its 1967 screen adaptation, died June 15 of natural causes in Beverly Hills. She was 88. Arthur’s friend, the actor Ilene Graff, announced the news on Facebook. “The world is a little less sparkly without her,” wrote Graff, “but I am so glad I got to be her friend. Her memory will definitely be a blessing.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although her signature role arrived in the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

‘Hacks,’ ‘The Dropout’ and ‘The Conners’ Are Three Reminders of Why Laurie Metcalf Is an Emmy Favorite

Click here to read the full article. There you are, watching Season 2 of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy “Hacks,” and delighting in the genius of American treasure Jean Smart and her worthy sparring partner, Hannah Einbinder. And then along comes Laurie Metcalf, playing a burned out tour manager named Weed. Or there you are again, on a binge of Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” marveling at Amanda Seyfried’s spot-on portrayal of Theranos grifter Elizabeth Holmes. And then who pops up? Laurie Metcalf, playing Stanford professor Phyllis Gardner, Hjjfjsgwho early on calls Holmes out on her lies (and later partners with another familiar...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Disney Screens New Scenes From ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ Extended ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Footage – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Disney kicked off its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona today with 12 minutes of footage from July’s Marvel fourquel Thor: Love And Thunder, and throughout the show teased trailers and looks at its other upcoming titles including four never-before-seen scenes from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water. Ahead of the Thor footage, Disney’s Head of Global Theatrical Distribution Tony Chambers stressed the importance of immersive storytelling and the studio’s “robust, diverse slate” which kicked off about 60 minutes of footage that was then introduced by EMEA Head of Theatrical Distribution Nick Rush and EMEA...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy