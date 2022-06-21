ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

Man accused of shooting officer signs plea agreement

By Alyssa Hannahs
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer in June signed a plea agreement Monday in Greenup County, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart. Jonathan Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg, pleaded...

Lootpress

Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ian Wyatt Justice, 20, of Huntington, was sentenced to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Authorities investigate three deaths in one day

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home located at 715 Blaine Creek Road by Kentucky State Police,. In an separate, unrelated incident the same day, another body was found at 111 South Main Cross Street in Louisa by local authorities. Natasha Nicole Marcum, 37...
LOUISA, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested after deputies make massive drug find

LOGAN, W.Va. — Two Logan County men are in jail, after deputies made a massive drug find Wednesday. Deputies went to a home on Nighbert Avenue to investigate reports of drug activity. When the homeowner — 41-year-old Thomas Esposito — came to the door, they immediately detected a strong scent of marijuana.
wmky.org

MSU Police Officer Indicted

A Morehead State University Police Officer has been indicted on felony charges in Fleming County. 50-year-old Shawn Jones was indicted by a Fleming County Grand Jury last week on one count of second-degree arson. The charge is a Class B felony, which is punishable by a term of imprisonment not less than 10 years or more than 20 years.
FLEMING COUNTY, KY
WDTV

Man indicted in the deaths of family members

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Blaine Smith was 16-years-old at the time his mother, stepfather and two siblings were murdered. In December 2020, four members of the same family were found dead...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Two Huntington Residents Sentenced to Prison for Roles in Multi-State Drug Ring

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Huntington residents were sentenced to prison today for federal drug crimes. Erica Antoinette Kirker, 35, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, was sentenced to two years of prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.
wchsnetwork.com

Multiple Kanawha County residents indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County grand juries have indicted multiple people in recent days. Jury members last week indicted Gavin Blaine Smith of Elkview for murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Smith, 18, allegedly shot four family members at their Cemetery Hill Drive home in December 2020.
WOWK

EMS worker helps find missing boy, gives him her boots

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders in Wayne County jumped into action this morning to help find a young boy who went missing from his home. According to the Kenova Fire Department, crews were dispatched as mutual aid to the Timber Wolfe trailer park area to search for a young boy who has autism. According to the KFD, the boy snuck out of his home early this morning. They say his family says this is out of character for him.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Louisa woman gets 30 days in jail in federal tax case

ASHLAND — A Louisa woman who pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of attempting to evade or defeat tax was sentenced June 13.Tammie Klein, who was the office manager and bookkeeper for Family Practice of Louisa and Recovery of Louisa, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $400,870 in restitution for filing false tax forms for the businesses, owned by her husband, for 2015, 2016, and 2017.Klein filed “false Forms 4828, Applications for Automatic Extension of Time To File a U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, where she listed the estimated joint tax responsibility for her and her husband owed at far less than what was actually owed for each year, underreporting the actual tax due and owed by $400,870 for the three tax years,” her plea agreement says. “Although she filed Applications for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, she failed to file an actual tax return, or the full amount of taxes owed, for those years.”The agreement said she and her husband had a tax obligation for 2015 of $147,884.00, but she listed the estimated joint tax responsibility for her and her husband as $30,000.00, underreporting the actual tax due and owed by $117,884.00.“Tammie Klein acted willfully in her conduct when she underreported, and failed to pay, the taxes owed,” the agreement says.
LOUISA, KY

