Man accused of shooting officer signs plea agreement

ASHLAND — A Louisa woman who pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of attempting to evade or defeat tax was sentenced June 13.Tammie Klein, who was the office manager and bookkeeper for Family Practice of Louisa and Recovery of Louisa, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $400,870 in restitution for filing false tax forms for the businesses, owned by her husband, for 2015, 2016, and 2017.Klein filed “false Forms 4828, Applications for Automatic Extension of Time To File a U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, where she listed the estimated joint tax responsibility for her and her husband owed at far less than what was actually owed for each year, underreporting the actual tax due and owed by $400,870 for the three tax years,” her plea agreement says. “Although she filed Applications for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, she failed to file an actual tax return, or the full amount of taxes owed, for those years.”The agreement said she and her husband had a tax obligation for 2015 of $147,884.00, but she listed the estimated joint tax responsibility for her and her husband as $30,000.00, underreporting the actual tax due and owed by $117,884.00.“Tammie Klein acted willfully in her conduct when she underreported, and failed to pay, the taxes owed,” the agreement says.

