Kellogg’s To Open Headquarters In Chicago As The Breakfast Maverick Creates New Branches

Kellogg’s Co. is coming to Chicago! The beloved breakfast food company is opening a new HQ in the Windy City as they plan to split their company into three sections— focusing on cereals, snacks, and plant-based foods. With a campus in Michigan, plans now involve a new corporate HQ in Chicago that focuses primarily on the snack market.

The brand is behind Frosted Flakes, MorningStar Farms, Cheez-Its, Pop Tarts and more, but will be undergoing a series of changes as they split into factions. The three new flagship companies will be independent, public companies called Global Snacking Co., North America Cereal Co., and Plant Co.

The company has become increasingly innovative, releasing popular cereal and snack collaborations like the Froot Loops Pop-Tarts, and more.

As of now, the company’s corporate headquarters reside in Battle Creek, Michigan but will be opening up a dual campus location in Chicago with a focus on growing their snack brand. The global breakfast company is also international with three headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA.

It is yet to be determined what the new headquarters will focus on outside of snacking, as the breakfast company starts to split into three new companies, but it is certainly exciting news for Chicago as a whole. The new headquarters for the snack and breakfast company will be at 412 N. Wells St. which is convenient as Kellogg already has offices at this location.

[Featured photo via Kellogg’s]