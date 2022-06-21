ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Road closure in Lawrence County due to crash

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
mytrpaper.com

Landowners upset over proposed highway route

Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images on Facebook on Feb. 25, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would start from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118. There has been no word from the governor or the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding a date and time for a public meeting to discuss the proposal.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Roadway is back open in Lawrence County

UPDATE: The roadway is back open in Lawrence County. From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, has caused roadway blockage. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), The westbound lanes of Alabama 20 near the 52-mile marker […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Inmate that escaped in stolen ambulance steals car in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate that escaped from UAB Hospital in a stolen ambulance Wednesday afternoon has reportedly now stolen a vehicle in Cullman. According to Sgt. Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department, Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, stole a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot on Olive Street Thursday morning. The vehicle was […]
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Lawrence County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
radio7media.com

Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County

LATE LAST WEEK AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE ON DECATUR AVE. AFTER SEARCHING THE RESIDENCE AGENTS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 2400 FENTANYL PILLS AND APPROXIMATELY 15 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA. DARIEN AVANTE ARNOLD WAS ARRESTED AND FACES TRAFFICKING CHARGES ALONG WITH UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ASSISTING IN THIS CASE WAS THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, ALEA, AND DEA.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weisradio.com

24 Vehicles Burned After Athens-Area Fire Gets Out of Control

Several fire departments were dispatched to an Athens address, after a fire got out of and spread – eventually affecting a total of 24 vehicles. No injuries were reported in connection with that fire, and no additional information has yet been released. Athens Fire & Rescue told media outlets the fire was contained relatively quickly, but not fast enough to prevent damage to the vehicles nearby.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Siphon-carrying gas bandit targeting vehicles in Morgan County

A gas bandit is on the loose in Morgan County. The Priceville Police Department says gas has been siphoned from numerous vehicles in the area recently. Authorities were able to get images of a potential suspect, but don't know his identity. In one of the photos, you can see him carrying a hose in one hand and a gas can in the other.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Juvenile injured in Hartselle shooting

Hartselle Police say a juvenile was shot Thursday near Crestline Elementary School. Lt. Alan McDearmond, public information officer for the department, said the victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of Frost and Crestline streets when they were shot by someone in another vehicle. The victim's injuries were not...
HARTSELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WAFF

15 vehicles involved in Athens fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the 15000 block of Hastings Rd. According to the City of Athens, the call came in at 2:06 p.m. and there are reportedly 15 vehicles involved on the property. More information will be added...
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Decatur Daily

Woman facing theft, forgery charges

A woman is accused of depositing 29 checks totaling $91,000 into an account without permission or knowledge from the victim, Decatur police said. Melissa Ann Hale, 48, was a caretaker for the 79-year-old victim, according to police. She was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of third-degree forgery and first-degree theft. She is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $165,000.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Heavy Police presence on Harborview Dr. in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a heavy police presence on Harborview Drive in Madison currently. A witness near the scene told WAFF that they heard a gentleman screaming at police telling them he is heavily armed and using profanities. The witness also reports that they heard one shot fired...
MADISON, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
WHNT-TV

1 adult, 2 children injured in wreck near Moores Mill Road

Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck on Darwin Road Sunday afternoon. 1 adult, 2 children injured in wreck near Moores …. State Auditor runoff candidates look for North Alabama …. Rocket City celebrates Juneteenth with event at Lowe …. Celebrating Family History on...
MOORES MILL, AL
WAAY-TV

4 suspects in Franklin County child’s death plead not guilty

Four of the five women charged in connection to a child’s death at a Franklin County day care are pleading not guilty. Court records show Angelene Chamblee, Payton Gann, Teia Gann and Hannah Letson all waived Wednesday's scheduled arraignment hearing. Chamblee also filed a motion to dismiss her criminal...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy