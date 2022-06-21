ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Fury Over Man Agreeing to 'Mutilate' Late Grandma's Ring to Please Fiancé

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

His girlfriend was "amazed at the size of the rock" in the family heirloom, "but didn't like the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 24

Proud Liberal !
2d ago

I hope he heard where this selfish selfcentered person is coming from and run as far away from her as possible. Nothing good can come from a person like that.

Reply
22
VictoriaRosa
2d ago

I would be HORRIFIED to give a piece to a family member & have it treated like that. I have a ring worn by my great grandmother with a date of 1886 engraved inside. I actually learned this ring was stolen by my grandmother when she divorced my grandfather. I only by happenstance received it after her death. I will be extremely careful who that ring goes to. It’s in excellent condition & I treasure it greatly. I never met my great grandmother, but I know stories of her love & goodness.

Reply
18
Nyla Nelson
2d ago

That is a Selfish fiancée asking for the diamond to be taken out of an heirloom ring that should be passed down to a family member intact

Reply
20
Related
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth. The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Jewelry#Fury#Americans#Shinola
PopCrush

Son Hides Secret Child From Parents for 10 Years: ‘I Never Wanted to Be a Dad!’

One man is wondering if he is an a--hole after hiding his secret daughter from his parents for 10 years. The 29-year-old man was hoping to find support for his decision, so he shared his story on Reddit's AITA forum. "I had a child when I was 19. I wasn't ready to be a dad, and I asked her to get an abortion," he wrote. "She refused, and we decided she could keep the baby, and I'll pay child support, but I wouldn't be involved in her life."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I had a ‘no gifts’ policy at my child’s birthday – people call me horrible but I think I’m right

YOU may think that a child’s birthday is a chance for them to be spoiled and receive gifts from family and friends - but that’s not the case for this mum. One mum has taken to Mumsnet to ask if she’s being unreasonable for wanting to have a no gift policy at the child's birthday party - banning the guests from giving her child any birthday presents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

Mama June’s jaw-dropping TV salary revealed after she’s ordered to pay $800 a month in child support to daughter Pumpkin

MAMA June Shannon's jaw-dropping TV salary has been revealed after she was ordered to pay just $800 in monthly child support to her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird. In court documents, exclusively revealed by The Sun, June's monthly income is an eye-watering $25,000 a month from her WeTV contract and her various promotional deals.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy