'Get Out of My Country': Woman Berates, Assaults Hispanic Workers on Video

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"You assaulted me," the woman told JC. "You tried to rape me for 200 extra dollars. You're a f**king...

75ct
2d ago

please!!!! show me the deed that you owe this country lady.And where did your ancestors come from? am sure alot came from other countries.😡

Reply(40)
110
Shane 49
2d ago

That's what's irritating if you are not of the native tribes then your family came from Europe. Leave others 😔 alone .God created heaven and earth .The world has a diversity of people That's what makes it interesting. Different cultures are wonderful ✨️ ❤️

Reply(5)
85
Natalie K
1d ago

getting someone to haul junk away is VERY expensive in Orange County. she should know that. no excuse for going on a racist rant and throwing things at people. she should be embarrassed. I'm glad they pressed charges. they were just doing their job.

Reply
38
 

CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Florida high school graduate uses ‘curly hair’ as code for ‘gay’ after being censored in commencement speech

Zander Moricz was the first openly gay student body president at Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and when he stepped to the microphone at his school’s graduation on Sunday, he was determined to speak truthfully about his experiences — one way or another. Earlier in May, Mr Moricz — the youngest public plantiff in the lawsuit over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gill” law — tweeted that his school’s principal had called him into his office to tell Mr Moricz that his microphone would be cut off at graduation if he referenced his activism in his speech. “I am the...
OSPREY, FL
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Florida Woman Acquitted of Murdering Her Stepdad-Turned-Husband, Convicted of Evidence Tampering

Jurors acquitted a Florida woman on Friday of murdering her stepfather-turned-husband, but they convicted her of tampering with evidence. Danielle Redlick, 48, testified that she did stab Michael Redlick, 65, in the shoulder, but she asserted it was self-defense. He was strangling her, she said. Prosecutors highlighted her shifting stories, including her initial account to authorities that her husband stabbed himself and might have died from a heart attack.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
