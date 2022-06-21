'Get Out of My Country': Woman Berates, Assaults Hispanic Workers on Video
"You assaulted me," the woman told JC. "You tried to rape me for 200 extra dollars. You're a f**king...www.newsweek.com
please!!!! show me the deed that you owe this country lady.And where did your ancestors come from? am sure alot came from other countries.😡
That's what's irritating if you are not of the native tribes then your family came from Europe. Leave others 😔 alone .God created heaven and earth .The world has a diversity of people That's what makes it interesting. Different cultures are wonderful ✨️ ❤️
getting someone to haul junk away is VERY expensive in Orange County. she should know that. no excuse for going on a racist rant and throwing things at people. she should be embarrassed. I'm glad they pressed charges. they were just doing their job.
Comments / 225