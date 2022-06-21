State agencies preparing for Hurricane season

A forecast by Colorado State University predicts a bigger chance of hurricanes heading toward Texas this season and state officials are getting ready.

More than 30 state agencies were represented at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center in Austin last week to participate in a multi-day exercise to make sure the state is ready to respond and recover from hurricanes. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also hosted the large-scale exercise.

Officials say it’s crucial to make sure resources are ready when disaster strikes. Other advice? They say to monitor local weather forecasts, make an emergency plan, and have an emergency kit at the ready.

