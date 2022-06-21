ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State agencies preparing for Hurricane season

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJzQ1_0gHUKqws00

A forecast by Colorado State University predicts a bigger chance of hurricanes heading toward Texas this season and state officials are getting ready.

More than 30 state agencies were represented at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center in Austin last week to participate in a multi-day exercise to make sure the state is ready to respond and recover from hurricanes. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also hosted the large-scale exercise.

Officials say it’s crucial to make sure resources are ready when disaster strikes. Other advice? They say to monitor local weather forecasts, make an emergency plan, and have an emergency kit at the ready.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Here's what is causing flight delays at the Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said travelers should expect delays Thursday afternoon. The airport tweeted that the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control tower was "undergoing a required sanitization and deep clean." Arrivals and departures were expected to be delayed because of the cleaning. The airport then said...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#State Emergency#Weather Forecasts#Colorado State University
CBS LA

Southern California could seen monsoon showers, dry lightning starting tonight

Southern California's mountains and high deserts could see monsoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.Temperatures cooled slightly across Southern California, but clouds are expected to increase overnight and bring a chance of isolated thunderstorms. While any amount of moisture is needed, monsoonal storms also bring the possibility of dry lightning igniting a wildfire.Any precipitation that does fall is expected to be above 10,000 feet, so Southern California's mountains and high deserts have the best chance of seeing any rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.In the event of dry lightning, forecasters say anyone who hears thunder is close enough to get struck, so they should immediately seek shelter indoors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Plainview Daily Herald

One Texas city is testing a 'guaranteed income' program. Here's how it works

Austin City Council approved a yearlong pilot guaranteed income program for low-income families in the Texas capital on May 5. The $1 million program will send $1,000 monthly payments to 85 families, according to reporting from the Texas Tribune. At least 28 other U.S. cities have similar programs, including Los...
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Climate change could make Texas more like the Sonoran Desert

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KEYE) — New federal funds are on their way to Texas to pay for climate change research. On Monday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced a $2 million project to better protect Texas aquifers, rivers, and lakes and figure out how to deal with dwindling water supplies. “I...
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CultureMap Austin

Austin named No. 2 most overpriced housing market in the U.S. in new study

KVUE — Austin homebuyers are paying far more than many other homebuyers in the U.S., according to a recent study. Homebuyers in the city are paying a whopping 67.7 percent more for homes than they would in a normal housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. That makes Austin the second-most overpriced metropolitan city in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
KRLD News Radio

North Texas zoos brace for hot summer

When the weather gets this hot, zoos have to take extra precautions to keep their animals safe and comfortable. “There’s a lot of things that we do [to keep the animals cool],” said Steve Metzler, spokesperson for the Dallas Zoo.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy