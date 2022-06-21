ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 2

kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding a man with a black handgun who allegedly pointed it at a victim’s vehicle which was in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR DRIVING VIOLATIONS

A Roseburg man was cited for driving violations by Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:50 a.m. officers witnessed the 39-year old driving near the intersection of Northeast Klamath Avenue and Northeast Winchester Street. An officer was able to identify the man from previous contacts with him. The officer determined that the man’s license had been suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR DRUG CRIMES, FOUND ALONG FREEWAY

A Canyonville man was jailed for drug crimes, after being located along the freeway Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Rick McArthur of the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team said the arrest is in regards to a previous investigation by detectives. McArthur said in January of this year, a search warrant was served at...
CANYONVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Canyonville man jailed after detectives find nearly 550 pounds of illegal marijuana

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, on Gross Loop in Canyonville. They say they found nearly 550 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags and ready to be shipped. Detectives say they also found marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence of drug trafficking.
CANYONVILLE, OR
thebharatexpressnews.com

Eugene police seize 340 grams of heroin, suspected fentanyl and more in warrant search

Officers seized more than 340 grams of heroin and other illegal drugs during a warrant search after a Eugene man was arrested Thursday, according to the Eugene Police Department. The prime suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested after police executed a drug-related search warrant in the 400 block of Panda...
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Metal Knuckles in Lane Co., June 22

LCSO release – Monday, June 20, just prior to 10:00am, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of S. 2nd St. in Creswell regarding an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 25 year old Dakota Ray Stone of Springfield, entered the location and assaulted two people including his ex-girlfriend from over five years ago. Stone arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment and punched a male at the location with metal knuckles, causing various facial injuries. The male victim and Stone are not known to each other. Stone then punched the female victim in the face, causing facial injuries to include a possible broken nose. This attack was completely unprovoked and it has been approximately five years that Stone and the female have even seen each other. Stone fled the location prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were able to track him to a residence in the 3300blk of E. Game Farm Rd. in Springfield where he was taken into custody without incident. The involved metal knuckles were located and seized as evidence. Stone was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.
CRESWELL, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED THEFT

Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the 25-year old suspect after he was called in for stealing shoes from a business in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens. The man was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE SEEKING PAIR FOLLOWING ELUDE AND ESCAPE INCIDENT

Sutherlin Police are seeking two people following an elude and escape incident on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 11:40 a.m. an officer saw 40-year old Shannon McKeehan at a business in the 1400 block of West Central Avenue, and knew there was a warrant for her arrest. 49-year old Sean Bauer was the driver of the vehicle. The officer said he contacted both at a close distance and made eye contact with both. The officer told McKeehan that she was under arrest. The woman allegedly gave a false name. She and the male suspect fled the scene after being advised to stop multiple times.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after unprovoked attack on ex-girlfriend and bystander

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man apparently on impulse yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO said that yesterday, June 20, at about 10 a.m., deputies reponded to a call about an assault in an apartment block on south Second Street in Creswell. According to deputies, Dakota Ray Stone, 25, of Springfield, had arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend's job and attacked a man with metal knuckles, causing injuries to his face. Deputies say the man and Stone did not know each other.
CRESWELL, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police jailed a man following multiple incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning. An RPD report said the 45-year old was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Officers had contacted the man several times for allegedly running in the street and obstructing traffic. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WEAPON CRIME FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for a weapon crime following an incident in downtown Sunday night. The RPD report said just after 9:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to U.S. Bank in the 600 block of Southeast Main Street for an alarm call. 47-year old William Olson was inside his vehicle by the bank. An officer attempted to contact Olson and saw him allegedly reaching in the area of the center console. The officer believed he saw a gun in the suspect’s hand.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Update Jasper/Lowell Road Fatal, June 22

Lane Co. SO release – *UPDATE* 06/21/22 – The person killed in last week’s crash on Jasper-Lowell Rd. has been identified as 91 year old Thomas William Tonkin of Westfir. Tonkin was the passenger of a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67 year old Mindey Koch, also of Westfir. They had been driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a gray 2020 Toyota Prius driven by 56 year old Valerie Shepler of Lowell. Koch and Shepler were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Tonkin died on scene. – Original release – Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 37000blk of Jasper Lowell Rd. shortly after 6:30pm this evening. Initial investigation reveals that a white Cadillac was driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason. The Cadillac then struck a westbound Toyota Prius head-on. The drivers of the Cadillac and Prius were transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. A passenger in the Cadillac died on scene. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
KTVL

Police seize thousands of pot plants, firearms and body armor at Eagle Point grow

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search and seizure of an unlicensed cannabis grow on the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police and medics save life in overdose incident

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police report that they carried out lifesaving efforts at the scene of a possible overdose yesterday at Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Eugene Police Department said that at about 3:45 p.m. on June 20, police arrived to the scene of a possible overdose in a car at the intersection of west Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Police say a sergeant and officers pined the car in place to stop it from rolling away before beginning their efforts in earnest. They add that the man inside the car was not breathing, so they broke the passenger window to get into the car.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH FELONY ASSAULT

Roseburg Police charged a man with felony assault Sunday night. An RPD report said the suspect’s child had been brought to his apartment in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue with the biological mother’s permission so the child could spend Father’s Day with the man. There...
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

