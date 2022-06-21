ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Show Sets September Premiere Date

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Sherri Shepherd is heading back to daytime.

The former cohost of “The View,” actress, comedian and Emmy winner is launching her own talk show, which has officially been cleared for national syndication and will premiere on Sept. 12, Variety has learned.

The new show, titled “Sherri,” has been cleared in more than 97% of the country with the Fox TV stations as its core station group. The daily show will also air on the Hearst, Sinclair and Nexstar stations, among others.

Hailing from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, “Sherri” is described as a “daily dose” of pop culture, comedy, conversations and a plentiful supply of daytime talk staples, including celebrity and human interest interviews.”

“Sherri” takes over the time slots on the Fox stations that were previously occupied by “The Wendy Williams Show,” which aired its final episode last week after 13 seasons. Shepherd’s show will be produced by much of “The Wendy Williams Show” team, and will also air from the same New York City studios in Chelsea, Manhattan. Shepherd was a frequent guest host on the final season of “The Wendy Williams Show,” garnering the highest ratings and high praise from executives.

David Perler, the longtime executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show,” will serve as executive producer and showrunner of “Sherri.” Perler, whose credits also include “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” commented, “Sherri is a great fit for the daytime audience because she relates to people in such a natural way. Having worn so many hats over the years between her career, motherhood, her fitness journey and other accomplishments, Sherri brings a mix of fun, laughter and valuable, authentic advice to viewers.”

Shepherd is an executive producer on her show, along with Perler and her producing partner, Jawn Murray. Co-executive producers are Suzanne Bass, Joelle Dawson and Fernita Wynn.

“September 12th can’t get here fast enough,” Shepherd said. “Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality.”

Shepherd is one of the new hosts joining the daytime lineup this fall. Jennifer Hudson is also launching her own daytime talker on the Fox stations, which will be produced by the team behind “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Last month, Shepherd spoke to Variety about the daytime landscape and previewed her new show, saying, “I didn’t get to see a lot of black women on TV growing up, so to think that little brown girls can look up and see three black women on TV right now, it just blows my mind that Tamron [Hall], Jennifer [Hudson] and me are all hosting our own talk shows.”

