Minneapolis, MN

Trial of ex-Minneapolis cops rescheduled again

fox9.com
 2 days ago

The trial for the two former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with George...

www.fox9.com

kfgo.com

Former Minneapolis police officer Noor to be released Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release next Monday. Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Standoff in St. Michael ends after 44 hours; suspect shot by law enforcement

Mia Laube and Krystal Frasier report for KSTP-TV: “Authorities say a standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An ‘armed confrontation’ ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff’s office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.”
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Person
George Floyd
fox40jackson.com

Minneapolis recruiting new police chief two years after George Floyd killing: report

Minneapolis is hiring a new police chief two years after the killing of George Floyd, a report says. ABC News reported Tuesday about a nationwide search notification advertising the job opening as a “rare and incredible opportunity to lead a police agency in a major U.S. city eager to make comprehensive and positive changes that build community trust and ensure public safety.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
#Murder#Aiding And Abetting#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Alleged Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

Brooklyn Park police have announced the arrest of an alleged attempted kidnapping suspect that they had been seeking. Police say the 15-year-old suspect allegedly attempted to grab a 3-year-old child on Tuesday inside the McDonald’s restaurant at 1480 85th Ave. N. Police say the suspect’s foster parents encouraged him...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Maple Grove police investigating car crash that killed toddler

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Maple Grove Police Department said they are investigating a car crash that killed a 2 ½ -year-old toddler and injured a female driver on Thursday night. Around 5:20 p.m., police say they responded to a crash and found a two-vehicle collision in...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

The debate over traffic stops for minor offenses remains unsettled

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop, even if a driver is pulled over for the lowest level of violation.A violation of expired tabs in Hopkins this month ended up leading to murder charges.Officers determined the driver, Leontawan Holt, had an arrest warrant out for a parole violation. Holt's now been charged with murder in a Minneapolis shooting from April."When it comes to the reasons why we conduct certain traffic stops, it is all about educating the public, creating that traffic safety and at times, there will be situations where officers arrest individuals for greater and higher-level...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN

