ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra announced for Glastonbury 2022

By Ellie Iorizzo, Kerri-Ann Roper
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will be performing at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The band, whose song Stefania earned them the winner’s title at the singing contest in Turin last month, will be taking to Shangri-La’s Truth Stage on Friday.

They will bring their brand of “Ukrainian folk music, rap and hip hop” to the music bill for this year’s star-studded line-up, which also includes Pyramid Stage headliners Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Formed in 2019, Kalush Orchestra consist of founder and rapper Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, and dancer Vlad Kurochka.

The band’s frontman Psiuk said: “We are so excited to be playing at Glastonbury Festival alongside some of the biggest names in music from around the world.

“This is the perfect place for our first ever British performance and we hope it will be the start of many in the UK.

“We are very grateful for all the support we receive from the people of Britain, both for us and our country, and we are preparing a very special Ukrainian surprise for the fans at Glastonbury.

“What is it? You’ll soon see. See you there.”

Their performance at Worthy Farm will mark their first ever in the UK, and the band have become global stars following their Eurovision win with Stefania, which was dedicated to Psiuk’s mother.

Since their victory, the band have been spending time in Ukraine and abroad in Germany to promote the release of the music video for Stefania, and the band also auctioned off the glass microphone trophy they won at Eurovision to raise money for the Ukrainian army.

Kalush Orchestra were fighting as part of the Ukrainian resistance only weeks before Eurovision, and have received support from across Europe.

They beat Britain’s Sam Ryder, who came second, and last week it was revealed that the BBC is in talks with the European Broadcasting Union about hosting Eurovision, after the body ruled it could not go ahead in war-torn Ukraine next year as befits the tradition of the winning country hosting.

Chris “Tofu” Macmeikan, director of Lost Horizon, Shangri-La, Continental Drifts and Global Local, said: “It is a privilege to welcome the Kalush Orchestra to Shangri-La, and we’re honoured to have the chance to show our solidarity with Ukraine.

“On the Truth Stage we have always championed Roma and eastern European music, remixed for the 21st century, so they are the perfect fit, it’s going to be such a special moment for Glastonbury 2022.”

A number of other Ukrainian acts will perform at Glastonbury amid the Russian invasion of their country, with Kyiv folk quartet DakhaBrakha performing on Sunday afternoon on the Pyramid Stage.

Go_A will open the John Peel Stage on Saturday with a performance of electronic folk music and soaring vocal melodies.

The group, who formed in 2012, represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with the anthemic dance track Shum, placing fifth, and band member Ihor Didenchuk is also a member of Kalush Orchestra.

This year TV coverage of the music festival by the BBC will be the “jewel in the crown” and the team behind it have thought about “how to give everyone the magic of Glastonbury”, executive producer Alison Howe said.

The BBC will bring audiences coverage across “all four of the linear TV networks”, which has “never happened”, and it will also broadcast its “biggest offering on the iPlayer”, Howe said of the TV coverage, which is produced by BBC Studios Music Productions.

The much-anticipated festival returns this week for the first time in three years after the pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.

Wells MP James Heappey said there is “great excitement” that the festival is returning in his constituency after a three-year hiatus.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s great to have the festival back after the pandemic.

“It contributes an enormous amount to the local economy and whilst we’re always keen that the organisers work closely with the local authorities to minimise disruption for residents, it’s with great excitement that we welcome stars from around the world, and hundreds of thousands of music lovers, to our corner of Somerset this weekend.”

The festival will host around 200,000 visitors from Wednesday, with more than 80 artists set to perform, including US pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

However, festival-goers will face difficulties arriving at the site in Pilton amid three days of major rail strikes in the biggest outbreak of industrial action in a generation.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has encouraged visitors to enjoy the festival “safely and responsibly” by being “mindful of continuing health risks” including Covid-19 and the monkeypox virus.

They have asked festival-goers to refamiliarise themselves with the symptoms of the viruses and to ask the organisers for assistance if they become unwell.

The agency has also encouraged people to look out for heat-related harm as the South West is due to experience high temperatures during the festival.

Glastonbury 2022 takes place from June 22 to June 26 and tickets are sold out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022: Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish set to headline the legendary music festival

Glastonbury is returning to Somerset on Wednesday (22 June) for its 50th anniversary.For five days revellers will descend upon Worthy Farm to enjoy the festival, which has returned following two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.This year’s headliners are Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar on the Pyramid stage, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday “Legends Slot”.Sir Paul, 80, is set to be Glastonbury’s oldest headliner, while Billie Eilish is the youngest at 20 years old.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Glastonbury 2022: What you need to knowGlastonbury 2022: What you need to knowJames Nesbitt holds gun to his temple in trailer for Channel 4 series Suspect
MUSIC
The Independent

Emily Eavis hails ‘amazing feeling’ after Glastonbury gates swing open

Emily Eavis said it is an “amazing feeling” to see people returning to Glastonbury after the festival opened its gates for the first time in three years.The 42-year-old co-organiser of the event admitted she became emotional and had to “step away” as her father, co-founder Michael Eavis, declared the festival officially open early on Wednesday morning.Revellers had queued from the early hours to be among the first ticket-holders on site, while others battled travel delays on their journey to Pilton in Somerset amid three days of major rail strikes.Glastonbury 2022 gates are open!! pic.twitter.com/2LuWx2yBI9— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 22, 2022The...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

All the items that are banned at Glastonbury

Glastonbury is making its return after a two-year break following the pandemic. The much-anticipated five-day festival is set to feature over 3,000 performers including headliners Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. People have started prepping for Glastonbury's 50th-year celebration, packing all the necessary items such as tents, toiletries – and of course, tickets. Festival-goers may be wondering what they're not allowed to bring. According to the official website, the following items are forbidden: No portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.No animals (except registered guide dogs).No sound systems or drums.No generators.No sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Gates to Glastonbury officially opened by festival’s founder Michael Eavis

The gates to the Glastonbury Festival have been officially opened by the event’s founder, Michael Eavis, who said it will be “the best show in town”.The festival is returning for its 50th anniversary after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19.As the gates were officially opened on Wednesday morning, Eavis and his daughter Emily stood at one of the many entry points and clapped as the first attendees entered the site.Eavis, 86, told them: “This is going to be the best show in town.“Wait and see. You better believe it.” Glastonbury 2022 gates are...
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Lorde
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Indy100

It’s the best place on Earth: Glastonbury punters share joy as festival returns

Glastonbury Festival-goers have said the festival “genuinely is the best place on Earth” as it returns after a three-year hiatus.Punters have been arriving at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, since the early hours of Wednesday morning for Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary.As the gates opened shortly after 8am, attendees shared their excitement ahead of the five-day event.Ben Colgan, from Stockport, drove down to Pilton with his friend on Tuesday evening and slept in the car overnight ahead of the festival gates opening on Wednesday morning. Michael has just opened the gates and we are...
MUSIC
BBC

Glastonbury Festival: Man attends for the 35th time

A man who has attended every Glastonbury Festival since 1978 will be returning to "the party utopia" after the festival's three-year break. Ben Rogers, 45, from Somerset, is set to tackle his 35th Glastonbury at Worthy Farm over the next five days. "Glastonbury is a party utopia, you can just...
FESTIVAL
Indy100

‘Party utopia’ will be ‘such a release’, says man attending his 35th Glastonbury

An HGV driver who has attended every Glastonbury Festival since 1978 has said the “party utopia” will be “such a release” after a three-year break due to Covid.Ben Rogers, born in Pilton, Somerset, is set to tackle his 35th festival at Worthy Farm this week and said his earliest memories of the event included lasers, mud and UB40.The 45-year-old first joined a small unplanned festival at the site in 1978, aged one, with his now 49-year-old sister Kerry and their parents Pat and Rachel, both 73, who have been to every edition of the event at Worthy Farm.Mr Rogers still...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Glastonbury Festival#Eurovision Song Contest#Shangri La S Truth Stage#Ukrainian#British#Worthy Farm
The Independent

Emily Eavis thanks Glastonbury festivalgoers for their commitment and support

Emily Eavis has thanked Glastonbury festivalgoers for their commitment in attending the event, saying she thinks “the best people in the world come here”.The 42-year-old co-organiser of the event was speaking the day after the festival opened its gates for the first time in three years after it was cancelled twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.The music offering this year features headliners Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday Teatime Legends slot.Flashdance rings out and gets the crowd going at the Greenpeace Stage! RS pic.twitter.com/Rd0z8U1pma— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2022Eavis told the festival’s...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Robot painting Glastonbury’s famous faces says festival atmosphere is ‘electric’

A robot painter creating likenesses of the biggest names performing at Glastonbury has said the atmosphere at the festival is “electric”.Ai-Da is heralded as the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist and is the creation of a team, lead by Aiden Meller, who have set up a display at the music festival’s famous Shangri-La field.The human-faced automaton, whose appearance and name are inspired by famed computer programmer Ada Lovelace, takes between two and eight hours to make its masterpieces – the latest of which include this year’s Glastonbury headliners Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney.Ai-Da uses cameras...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022 in photos: Revellers enjoy day two of Worthy Farm festival

Glastonbury 2022 is well underway with music fans returning to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2019. Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will help welcome back music fans with their headline sets across the four-day event. On Wednesday 22 June, festival co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis welcomed revellers back to the festival in Somerset.Festival-goers – who were warned the blue skies may soon be replaced by storm clouds – took part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field on Thursday morning (23 June). You can follow along with updates from Worthy Farm on our...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

‘Original’ 2010 Banksy appears on Glastonbury fence

An “original” Banksy piece has appeared on the fence at Glastonbury to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary.The “peace vs love” artwork shows two hippies fighting, and despite speculation it could be a hoax, a steward claims it has been put there for the celebration.“There’s an original Banksy from 2010, normally they don’t have it out at the festival and it’s just here for the 50th anniversary,” the steward said, before confirming its location close to Gate A.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Sir Paul McCartney to warm up for Glastonbury at surprise Somerset gig

Sir Paul McCartney will be performing at a Somerset music venue the night before his Glastonbury headline set, it has been revealed.The surprise performance starring the 80-year-old former Beatle was announced on Thursday, with “first come first served” tickets selling out in under an hour.The Cheese and Grain entertainment venue in Frome, Somerset will host Sir Paul from 5pm on Friday.👀 @paulmccartney Live in Frome? Tomorrow night at 5pm? OK then! 🎸 Tickets are available now from our box office in person only. First come, first served.https://t.co/sdAU8Tdbq1 pic.twitter.com/hxVTzjIsXi— Cheese & Grain Frome (@cheeseandgrain) June 23, 2022On their website, it said:...
MUSIC
The Independent

Festival-goers enjoy sunny weather on first day of Glastonbury

Thousands of music lovers enjoyed sunny weather at Worthy Farm on Wednesday (22 June) as Glastonbury Festival opened its gates for its first day.However the weather will become less favourable over the next few days, with the Met Office forecasting thunderstorms for Thursday 23, passing showers and winds on Friday 24 and Saturday 25, and a cloudy and rainy day for Sunday 26.This year marks the festival’s 50th anniversary after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, with Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar headlining the event.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MUSIC
The Independent

Glastonbury on the BBC: Full TV schedule of live coverage across the festival

Those who aren’t venturing to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury this year can keep up with the action from the comfort of their sofa.This year’s festival – taking place from Friday 24 June to Sunday 26 June – will see Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar perform as headliners. Diana Ross will perform in the Legends slot. Viewers in the UK can watch the Glastonbury live stream for free on the BBC.Coverage will be spread across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio, the BBC Sounds app, and BBC Radio.For the first time ever, BBC iPlayer will be hosting...
WORLD
Indy100

Terminally ill festival-lover to fly to Glastonbury as public grant ‘last wish’

A festival-lover who has been told he has weeks left to live will fulfil his “last wish” and travel to Glastonbury via helicopter after members of the public raised more than £18,000 to pay for it.Nigel Stonehouse, from Hartlepool, said he will be “forever grateful” after it was revealed hospital staff are organising the logistics to ensure he can attend the festival safely despite his terminal kidney cancer.Due to breathing difficulties the 58-year-old former bricklayer is being cared for on a respiratory ward at the University Hospital of North Tees, where palliative care nurses Emma Graydon and Robyn Willis are...
HEALTH
NME

Sugababes announce first UK headline tour in over 20 years

Ahead of their appearance at Glastonbury Festival this weekend, Sugababes have confirmed a UK tour – check out dates below and get tickets here. The reformed band – Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan – will be heading out on their first UK headline tour in over 20 years in October, kicking off in Bristol before taking in Leeds, Manchester and Cardiff. The 17-date tour also includes a headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith and will finish with a gig at Glasgow’s o2 Academy.
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy