Authorities are searching for the individuals who broke into a $8 million Florida home, threw a massive party and posted videos of the mayhem on social media. About 200 people attended the party at the property in the small, affluent community of Watercolor on Friday evening as the owners were out of town, Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Corey Dobridnia told NBC News.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO