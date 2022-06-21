ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Police: Teen crashes grandfather's car while on joyride

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager taking a joyride in his grandfather’s car lost control and crashed into two homes and two cars, police said, adding that no one was hurt

Fayetteville police said they received a call around 10 a.m. Monday, news outlets reported.

According to police, the 15-year-old was speeding around a corner when he lost control, drove through a front yard and hit a car in a driveway before hitting a garage. The teen’s car then hit another garage and a car, police said.

The teenager and two others who were in the car ran from the accident, but police apprehended the driver, who authorities said didn’t have a license.

In North Carolina, teenagers ages 15 to 17 are required to go through graduated licensing before getting full driving privileges, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

