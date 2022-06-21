ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Family-Friendly Café in Londonderry, NH is a Genius Concept for Parents & Kids

By Brittany Rose
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While I’m not yet a parent I have plenty of friends that are. I hear often how difficult it is to get out of the house and feel like an adult. Especially for stay-at-home mothers where they’re talking to a 2-year-old all day until Dad gets home. It can be incredibly...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Visitors to Old Orchard Beach, Maine Can See Lady Gaga and Imagine Dragons for Free

The Old Orchard Beach Pier has been open for business. Even though they've been open and rocking and rolling since May, with the calendar officially turning to the summer season earlier this week, all eyes are on one of Maine's go-to tourist spots for the season -- the Old Orchard Beach Pier. Serving up some of the best coastal views in the state as well as the freshest seafood in Maine, hanging at the OOB Pier is truly an all-day party.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week — Dennis

WESTFORD — Dennis, a seven-month-old black domestic shorthair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Dennis is a “spirit kitten,” meaning he is shy around people. “I believe for the first three months of his life he had little to no contact with humans,”...
WESTFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Londonderry, NH
Food & Drinks
Londonderry, NH
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Londonderry, NH
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Society
Local
Maine Society
Portland, ME
Sports
97.5 WOKQ

This Historic $3M Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Home Has a Private Gym

“You can’t help but admire its curb appeal with signature cobalt blue shingles, dramatic gambrel roofline and elegant front porch,” according to one description from Sotheby's International Realty about the property. The historic district of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is something else. From the elegant homes to the brick...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Toys#Kickstarter#Food Drink#Target#Nest
manchesterinklink.com

Free weekly pick-up of bagged clothing available for city residents starting July 9

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester, NH has announced its partnership with Helpsy to offer a free and easy home pickup clothing recycling service for residents. Beginning July 9, pickups in Manchester will take place weekly on Saturdays between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. In order to be recycled, the textiles must be clean, bagged, and labeled. The community can sign up for a pick-up using this online form or by calling 1-800-244-6350.
MANCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
97.5 WOKQ

Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Returns to Pease

The Thunder over New Hampshire Air Show will return to the Pease Air National Guard Base in 2023. 40,000 fans went to the first day of the free show in September, which took place on a near-perfect day, to watch the thunderbirds perform and view the vintage planes. The show also included a 9/11 tribute on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
macaronikid.com

4 Ways to Cook Corn On the Cob

It's corn on the cob season! Are you looking for the perfect way to cook your corn on the cob?. We have four ways you can't go wrong with below! Keep in mind that older corn might need a few minutes longer to cook, while super fresh corn from a local farm (or your backyard!) might need a few minutes less.
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim of Gloucester quarry drowning identified

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified the young man who drowned in a Gloucester quarry Wednesday afternoon. Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett was pulled from the water at Vernon’s Quarry just off Hickory Street after an hours long search by local police, according to the Essex County DA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WBUR

One last hang at the Pit in Harvard Square

The organizers of Pit-A-Palooza are aware of the irony. They’re putting on an organized, permitted event to celebrate the impending demise of Harvard Square’s longtime home of anarchy, spontaneity and youth culture: the Pit. The sunken area behind the entrance to the Harvard MBTA station was originally designed...
HARVARD, MA
nshoremag.com

Some Of Our Favorite Marinas of the North Shore

On the North Shore, summer means boating, and whether you’re cruising out to Crane Beach, sailing down the Merrimack through Newburyport, or fishing in Gloucester Harbor, there are plenty of marinas with offerings and amenities for every type of mariner. Here’s our down-the-coast list of some of what the Northshore has to offer.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
94.9 HOM

Derry, New Hampshire Heard a Sound Last Night That Brings Back Memories

I can't speak for what it was like in the years prior, but growing up an 80s/90s kid was amazing. Get home from school, crush some quick homework, head outside and safely play around the neighborhood until the street lights went on -- lather, rinse, repeat day in and day out. And nothing interrupted that schedule except for one thing:
DERRY, NH
Q106.5

Morgan Wallen Brings ‘Dangerous Tour’ to New Hampshire this Week

Morgan Wallen is making a two-night stop just shy of Maine this week. The Dangerous Tour is making it's closest approach to Maine this week. Morgan Wallen stops-down for two nights in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The "Wasted on You" singer's shows June 23 and 24 are sold-out. Re-sale tickets are available, but are being sold for more than double face value.
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy