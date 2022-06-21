ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cantrell: Crime remains top priority

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjuZl_0gHUFGDl00

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is doing all it can to fight crime this summer.

The mayor said that includes not only New Orleans Police, but also a holistic approach from other city agencies that are trying to get to the root causes of crime.

"I'm asking for one, a unified approach," said Cantrell. "One that also brings in the community not just focusing on personal responsibility but our responsibility as well. When we see something, we say something, and we intervene as necessary."

Cantrell also says she wants to recruit new officers from within the city, and use incentives to retain officers and keep them from leaving the police force. Not counting recruits and reserves, NOPD has 990 total officers.

Many violent crime categories are up, according to data compiled by the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission. According to the ACC., homicides are up 51 percent so far this year, and up 150 percent since 2019, the last preponderances year.

The organization's numbers show carjackings are up 188 percent since 2019, but compared to this time in 2021, are up only four percent.

Armed robberies to date have increased 29 percent.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Crime victims say they are considering leaving New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell says addressing crime is the city’s top priority. Meanwhile, crime victims say they’re fed up, and in some cases, ready to leave the city. “I feel like I am the crisis mayor,” Cantrell said. “For four years, I’ve managed through my...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
fox8live.com

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and a third was injured in two separate overnight shootings in New Orleans, police say. According to the New Orleans Police Department, two men were gunned down just before 11 p.m. Tues., June 21 in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street just north of I-10 in New Orleans East. Police say both unidentified victims sustained single gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Politics Local#Nopd#Acc
WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates an Algiers shooting

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Algiers. Police say it happened at about 2:56 a.m. at the intersection of Behrman and Tullis Drive. Initial reports show an unknown male sustained a single gunshot wound to his…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgno.com

Chalmette man adds to extensive criminal history with recent arrest

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) – A Chalmette man has been booked into a St. Bernard Parish Jail after he reported assaulted a woman. Deputies said on Tuesday just after 2 p.m., the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division were called for service on a report of an intruder in the 2500 block of Delille Street in Chalmette.
CHALMETTE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy