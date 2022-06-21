Cantrell: Crime remains top priority

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is doing all it can to fight crime this summer.

The mayor said that includes not only New Orleans Police, but also a holistic approach from other city agencies that are trying to get to the root causes of crime.

"I'm asking for one, a unified approach," said Cantrell. "One that also brings in the community not just focusing on personal responsibility but our responsibility as well. When we see something, we say something, and we intervene as necessary."

Cantrell also says she wants to recruit new officers from within the city, and use incentives to retain officers and keep them from leaving the police force. Not counting recruits and reserves, NOPD has 990 total officers.

Many violent crime categories are up, according to data compiled by the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission. According to the ACC., homicides are up 51 percent so far this year, and up 150 percent since 2019, the last preponderances year.

The organization's numbers show carjackings are up 188 percent since 2019, but compared to this time in 2021, are up only four percent.

Armed robberies to date have increased 29 percent.