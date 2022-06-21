ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

Dirt moving at Wood River Rec Center site

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith little fanfare, construction crews started moving dirt at the site of the new recreation center in Wood River Monday morning....

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Update on Alton's Brown & Main Street intersection project

The Brown Street project Alton continues, with the intersection at Main Street impassable from east to west. The travel north and south on Main Street has been accessible for about a week as city crews work on upgrades to that area. Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z...
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

IDOT closes lanes on Clark Bridge in Alton this week

ALTON, Ill. – IDOT is closing lanes on the Clark Bridge in Alton for bridge inspections this week. The southbound left lane will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will close Friday.The right lanes will be shutdown next week. Click here to get more information on this closure.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Fire Chief returns to duty in Wood River

Two weeks ago, the Wood River city council authorized Mayor Tom Stalcup to enter into an employee agreement with Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut to return to his duties with the fire department. Stahlhut was serving as interim city manager but was removed by the council in favor of Public Services Director Steve Palen.
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wood River, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Wood River, IL
Washington Missourian

City of Union to demolish fire damaged house

A Union home that was twice damaged by fire has been ordered to be demolished by the city. The house at 207 Vondera Ave. was badly damaged by an Oct. 30, 2021 fire. According to a city report, the north half of the main floor received “substantial” fire damage, while structural roof and framing were destroyed to the point they no longer provide the roof’s structural capacity. The basement also suffered significant damage.
UNION, MO
The Telegraph

Highway stretch will memorialize late fire chief

SOUTH ROXANA — A portion of Illinois 111 will be designated as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway” on Saturday, July 2. Werner, who died July 1, 2021, at the age of 48, worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became its fire chief in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Granite City Fire Museum gets preservation grant

Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state including one in Granite City. The grants come by way of the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant programs.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Kicking off summer in the water

The official start of summer is here, and the Park and Recreation Department in Collinsville is inviting you to town. The Collinsville Aqua Park is one of several water-themed attractions in the Metro East and offers a different experience than some other popular attractions. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#High School#Urban Construction
advantagenews.com

Young author reads for East Alton Board

A 7-year-old young author brought reading, writing and Afro Puffs to the East Alton Village Board Tuesday night. Amoriah Gray, an Illinois Young Author winner from Eastwood Elementary School and published author of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs” was honored with a proclamation by Mayor Darren Carlton. The...
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Homecoming celebration begins in Staunton Friday

STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night. The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26. The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights. Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
STAUNTON, IL
wgel.com

Vehicle Fire Near Highland

The Highland Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the rest area near Highland on the eastbound side of Interstate 70 Tuesday, June 21, around 3 PM. The unoccupied vehicle was engulfed in flames upon firefighters’ arrival. Crews worked to suppress the fire and protect nearby exposures. No injuries were reported. The Highland Pierron Fire Protection District provided mutual aid.
HIGHLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Person killed in Lincoln County ATV crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A person was killed in an ATV crash Thursday morning in Elsberry, Missouri. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Fox Run Road. The Missouri Highway Patrol is at the scene. Elsberry is about 60 miles northwest of St. Louis. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is en route […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, then give these locations a try. There are plenty of places in the St. Louis area that are having fireworks on America’s birthday. Here is a list of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Alton church launching fundraiser on June 29

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will be getting some much needed love. On Wednesday, June 29, the church will kick off a yearlong fundraiser with a 6 p.m. Mass. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Stolen Collinsville police vehicle recovered

COLLINSVILLE — A Collinsville Police car, stolen shortly after midnight Tuesday, has been recovered but the thief and a police shotgun are still at large. An Illinois State Police broadcast indicated the police car was recovered in Spanish Lake, Missouri. A shotgun was missing from the car, and police indicated the suspect may be in need of medical intervention.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Poettker Breaks Ground on Second Site for Community Bank

Poettker Construction broke ground June 16 on a new branch location in Breese, IL for Community Bank of Trenton. The 2,480-square-foot facility is the bank’s second site, 8.5 miles east of Community Bank of Trenton’s existing, 10,000-square-foot flagship location in Trenton, IL. Poettker is serving as the general...
BREESE, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis man charged in Pontoon Beach burglaries

A St. Louis man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday relating to two April burglaries in Pontoon Beach. James Dunbar Jr., 18, was charged with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy