Cleveland, OH

MLB All-Star ballot: Guardians' José Ramírez currently ranks 2nd among AL third basemen

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

On Tuesday morning, Major League Baseball released an updated look at the current MLB All-Star Game voting ballots. The Yankees' Aaron Judge is currently the leading vote-getter among all players, with over 1.5 million votes so far. He's followed by the Angels' Mike Trout and the Blue Jays' George Springer.

As for the Guardians, third baseman José Ramírez currently ranks 2nd among all AL third basemen with 711,367 votes. He's not far off from first, however, as Ramírez is currently neck-and-neck with Boston's Rafael Devers (727,699 votes) for the top spot -- only 16,000 votes separate the two. If Ramírez finishes in one of the top two spots -- voting ends on June 30th -- it would be his fourth MLB All Star Game appearance.

Ramírez is having yet another terrific season for Cleveland, as the veteran leads all AL third basemen in RBI (62) and is currently tied for second in home runs (16). He also ranks first in wRC+ (190) and third in fWAR (3.9), total hits (69), and batting average (.305). Fans can continue voting for Ramírez and other Guardians right here.

