'It's a very strange virus': Mayim Bialik said she tested positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik announced she tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s no joke over here,” she said in a video posted on Instagram .

In the video, she called COVID-19 “a strange virus” and said, "the exhaustion is very special."

“I’m feeling a whole bunch of regret that I ever took my mask off ever in the world, like even outside,” she said.

She also said she was immunocompromised.

“I do have asthma, I do have a thyroid condition which means it's an immune compromised situation,” she explained.

At the end of her video, Bialik told her followers to be careful and stay safe.

According to KABC , a spokesperson for Bialik confirmed the host was fully vaccinated.

