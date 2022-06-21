ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax increases likely in Clayton’s future

Clayton Councilman Jason Thompson thinks tax increases are inevitable and perhaps sooner than later.

CLAYTON — Property owners might have dodged a tax increase this year — the Town Council was to make that decision Tuesday night — but they are unlikely to be that lucky going forward.

“For me, it looks like a tax increase is inevitable,” Councilman Jason Thompson said earlier this month. “It’s just a matter of when.”

One hint of future tax hikes is the coming year’s budget, which relies on savings, also called fund balance, to help pay Clayton’s bills.

And the town can’t keep balancing its budget with money from savings, Robert McKie, Clayton’s finance chief, told the council at its June 6 meeting. “The general fund budget is not sustainable with major fund balance appropriations,” he said.

For the year ahead, Clayton plans to take $5.2 million to make ends meet.

“We’re not going to continue to do that in the future,” McKie said.

The chief problem is that property taxes and other revenues are not growing as fast as expenses, the finance chief said. “Revenues are not increasing at the same rate as growth impacts on services,” he said.

The $5.2 million transfer from savings caught Thompson’s attention. “What that’s telling me is that growth is not paying for itself,” he said.

“None of us ever want to raise taxes, but we’re got to pay for what we provide,” Thompson added. “We’ve got to pay for our people.”

The question is when to raise property taxes, council members said.

“Do we hold off now and give everybody a big hit in a year or so?” Thompson asked. “Or do we need to be looking at smaller, incremental increases that affect people less on the front side? What’s the best thing we can do for our taxpayers?”

Councilwoman Andria Archer favored small, incremental tax hikes. “I would prefer a slow and steady approach rather than some bigger jump all at once,” she said.

The council told McKie to look at various paths to tax increases.

“Maybe we need to do some deeper analysis of the best methods to do that,” Thompson said.

“We’re in a society where everything is costing more,” he added. “Our gas is costing more. Our food is costing more. We as the government aren’t immune from that.”

Mayor Jody McLeod said inflation was putting the council in a tough spot. “I’ve been sitting in this seat for a long time, and I can tell you it’s never easy in hard economic times to have to look at rate increases on your citizens.,” he said. “For me, a $10 increase in my water bill isn’t a hit. But there are citizens in Clayton that that is a hit. And we don’t forget that, and we don’t take that lightly. But we’re also here to be good stewards of the management of this town and the business operations.”

