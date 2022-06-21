ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell native to become new radio voice of Florida State Seminoles

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Culhane, Mitchell native and Dakota Wesleyan University graduate, is set to become the new radio voice for the Florida State Seminoles. Culhane was hired by LEARFIELD’s Seminole Sports Properties as Director of Broadcasting. Culhane has served as the lead radio voice of North Dakota State for the...

Weber named president, CEO of Avera St. Benedict Health Center

MITCHELL, SD (June 20, 2022) – Avera is pleased to announce that Lindsay Weber will be the next president and CEO of the Avera St. Benedict Health Center. Rita Blasius, the current president and CEO, will retire on Aug. 31, and a plan will be implemented to ensure a smooth transition.
MITCHELL, SD
City receives “serious offer” on Kelley house and property

The Mitchell City Council received an update on the city-owned Kelley house and property at last night’s meeting. “We have had an offer,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson told the council. “We countered that. We got another counter back, and we are going to counter again after the meeting tonight with this.” Everson says they have had some movement on the property with parties who have expressed interest. The property is listed at $2.2 million. Everson would not disclose what the offers and counteroffers are.
MITCHELL, SD
Mitchell City Council to consider pending offers on the city-owned Kelley property

The Mitchell City Council meets tonight at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes consideration of pending offers on the city-owned Kelley property, action to approve the renewal of the Corn Palace Gift Shop contract with minor changes, and second reading of an ordinance that would amend the city code regarding animals at large and vicious animals. Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. It is streamed online and televised locally. The agenda can be found here: https://www.cityofmitchell.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06212022-1087?html=true.
MITCHELL, SD
Benjamin “Jim” Tegethoff, Jr., 81, Corsica

Benjamin “Jim” Tegethoff, Jr., 81 of Corsica, SD passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Corsica. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Aurora Reformed Church, Aurora Center, SD. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at the Aurora Reformed Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, June 24, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s memory may be directed to: Everson-Beukelman American Legion Post #274, Aurora Reformed Church, VanderPol Christian Academy, or Living Water Teaching. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at https://aurorareformed.com.
CORSICA, SD
South Rowley Street to be closed for two months

South Rowley Street from Miedema Sanitation to Cabela Drive will be closed starting for approximately two months for street and utility improvements. Please utilize alternate routes. If you have any questions, please contact Terry Johnson, Project Supervisor at 605-995-8435.
MITCHELL, SD
Man arrested after threatening someone with a gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, just after 8:00 pm, the Madison Police Department responded to the 300 block of NE 2nd Street for an individual who was threatening a person with a handgun. It was believed that prior to law enforcement’s arrival the subject had re-entered...
MADISON, SD
Shirley Bauder, 79, Mitchell

Shirley passed away peacefully under home hospice care surrounded by family on Friday, June 17. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Friday, June 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangement by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
MITCHELL, SD

