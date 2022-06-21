Mitchell native to become new radio voice of Florida State Seminoles

The Mitchell City Council received an update on the city-owned Kelley house and property at last night’s meeting. “We have had an offer,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson told the council. “We countered that. We got another counter back, and we are going to counter again after the meeting tonight with this.” Everson says they have had some movement on the property with parties who have expressed interest. The property is listed at $2.2 million. Everson would not disclose what the offers and counteroffers are.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO