Mitchell native to become new radio voice of Florida State Seminoles

Benjamin “Jim” Tegethoff, Jr., 81 of Corsica, SD passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Corsica. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Aurora Reformed Church, Aurora Center, SD. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at the Aurora Reformed Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, June 24, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s memory may be directed to: Everson-Beukelman American Legion Post #274, Aurora Reformed Church, VanderPol Christian Academy, or Living Water Teaching. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at https://aurorareformed.com.
