Trent Beretta Discusses Some of the Original Plans for Wheeler Yuta and The Best Friends

By Jeffrey Harris
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Trent Beretta discussed some of the original plans for The Best Friends and Wheeler Yuta. Below are some highlights (via...

Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
Charlotte Flair Advertised for Upcoming WWE Live Event

– The official website for the PNC Arena is advertising former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for an upcoming WWE live event in August at the venue (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Currently the website lists a Triple Threat Match between Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, “plus Charlotte Flair.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Big Time: WWE Planning Major Match For Summerslam

That’s a plan for later. We are rapidly approaching WWE’s Money in the Bank pay per view and the show is going to be rather stacked. That being said, there are other major events later in the year that need to be built up as well. WWE also needs to get ready for Summerslam and now it seems that they have the plans in place for one of the bigger matches on the show.
Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
Person
Trent Beretta
Paige Teases Fans With Question About Her Future

All good things eventually come to an end, and the latest example of this is Paige’s time with WWE, as the promotion has decided not to renew her contract when it expires in early July. As such, Paige will become a free agent for the first time since 2011, when she was a teenager.
Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Kevin Owens' future

In recent weeks, one of the characters who have made WWE Universe fans chatter about the strangeness of the storyline in which he is involved with the company is undoubtedly Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother, again according to the Stamford federation storyline, but that in reality, he is just the same person, as Kevin Owens asserts from the first day the wrestler appeared in the WWE rings, immediately after Wrestlemania 38.
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event, Title Change Takes Place

– Some results are in for last night’s WWE Main Event TV taping before Raw. PWInsider reports that Doudrop beat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship during the Main Event tapings. Word also surfaced from social media that The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) faced...
#Combat#The Best Friends
Former Champion Teases Return To WWE TV Soon

You never know what’s going to happen when you watch WWE programming as anyone could return at any time. Recently a fan on Twitter made it clear that they’re hoping to see former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega return to TV, and Vega teased her return when she posted the following:
Tony Khan On Original Forbidden Door Plans Before Slew Of AEW Injuries

It’s been a long road to Forbidden Door; it’s been a long and narrow way. The highly anticipated event was announced on April 20th and sold out its presale before a single match was even announced. While selling out Chicago’s United Center was easy, a recent plague of injuries has led to some serious reshuffling of not only Forbidden Door, but the television booking in the weeks leading up to the landmark event.
Motion Officially Filed to Dismiss Oliver Luck vs. Vince McMahon XFL Lawsuit

The settlement in the lawsuits between Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon over Luck’s XFL termination is moving forward, with the motion to dismiss officially filed. As reported earlier this week, a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit that was originally filed in April of 2020 after the XFL shut down. Luck had alleged at the time that McMahon wrongfully terminated his contract, while McMahon countersued.
LAW
Christian Cage to Address Jungle Boy Attack on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– Following his heinous attack on Jungle Boy last week after the main event Ladder Match on last week’s AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage is going to speak on tomorrow night’s Dynamite and address his vicious assault on his former teammate. You can see the updated lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite below:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Details on Countdown to Forbidden Door Preview Special, Updated PPV Card

The Countdown To Forbidden Door preview special will air on TNT on Friday at 11 p.m. ET, immediately following the conclusion of AEW Rampage. The preview special for Forbidden Door will last 30 minutes. The Countdown To Forbidden Door show will include the usual video packages, according to AEW President...
Ric Flair Hints At Friction With AEW Star

Ric Flair will be returning to the ring on July 31st, 2022 for one final match after not competing for over a decade. Flair has been training with AEW star Jay Lethal for his upcoming match, however, there seems to be a bit of friction between the two. On his podcast, To Be The Man, the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair discussed the situation going on between him and Lethal.
Sonny Kiss On Which AEW Stars She Wants to Face, Hoping to Get a ‘Really Good Storyline’

Sonny Kiss has a wish list of competitors in AEW to face, and says she wants to get into a “really good storyline” in the company. Kiss hasn’t been a part of a storyline in AEW since Joey Janela turned on her on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation back in August of last year. Kiss appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
DALLAS, TX

