A man was placed under arrest for investigation of attempted murder after a stabbing at the AM/PM store on the highway in downtown Twentynine Palms early Saturday morning. According to Sheriff’s reports, at about 4:00 a.m., Evan Schultz became upset that the male victim inside the store was looking at his girlfriend and stabbed him twice in the stomach.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO