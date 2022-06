TOLEDO, Ohio — The roars of the engine, the wind in your face, the electricity of drag racing; all of this can be experienced this weekend in Norwalk. The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is racing this weekend at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, in race number 10 of 22 in the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

NORWALK, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO