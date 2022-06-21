PHOTOS: Big Rapids Family Fun Day brings fun in the sun

They have done it again! The group Generosity Lunch has met for their June lunch and left their server the biggest tip yet!. Generosity Lunch is a group of individuals that have all decided they want to go to lunch and leave behind a big tip for their server. Every month a group meets and brings along at least $100. Everyone pools their money together. Lunch is ordered and everyone enjoys great conversation -- sometimes with people they have never met before. After lunch, the bill is given to the host of the group. The cost of the lunch is subtracted from the money that was gathered at the beginning of the meeting and all the remaining money is left as a tip for their server!

WYOMING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO