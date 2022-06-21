French Fry - scented cologne is a real thing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether it's a barbecue, a ball game, or the welcoming arms of a La-Z Boy, we can always count on potato chips to have our backs. That is until we discover our favorite flavor is missing from the shelves, having vanished overnight like some cruel magic trick. Anytime one of our ride-or-die snacks is discontinued, we're left feeling hollow inside with nothing but a grumbling stomach to show for it. We can't help it. In this topsy-turvy world of ours, reaching into that grease-stained bag during a Netflix binge is one of those small indulgences that put us at ease. When that's gone, what else do you have?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO