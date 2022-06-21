ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Fry - scented cologne is a real thing

By Sybil 98 7 Kluv
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2JeF_0gHU9Ed600

A marketing gimmick by Idaho Potato Commission actually worked really well. The team created a cologne that smells like French Fries last year. Frite by Idaho has already sold out!

#French Fries#Cologne#Idaho Potato Commission
