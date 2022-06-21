French Fry - scented cologne is a real thing

Related
deseret.com
I tried Arby’s new burger. Here’s how it went
On Monday, Arby’s announced that it would be serving a wagyu burger for a limited time — the first time in company history that it has served a burger. The fast-food chain claimed that it is the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet.”. On the...
8 facts about McDonald's hamburgers that might surprise you
In honor of National Hamburger Day on May 28, we compiled a list of facts about McDonald's burgers that might surprise you.
Allrecipes.com
McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them
We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
May 31 (UPI) -- Taco Bell is pulling its popular Mexican Pizza from menus because of overwhelming demand, the fast food chain announced Tuesday. The cheese-covered offering returned to the menu of the chain's U.S. locations May 19, but will now be unavailable until the fall because of a lack of ingredients, the company said on its website.
Big Macs are gone but cheeseburgers and nuggets are still on the menu as McDonald's reopens in Russia under new name
The first store under the fast food chain's new "Delicious. Full Stop" name opened in Moscow on Sunday, with another 15 to follow.
The Real Reason These Potato Chip Flavors Were Discontinued
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether it's a barbecue, a ball game, or the welcoming arms of a La-Z Boy, we can always count on potato chips to have our backs. That is until we discover our favorite flavor is missing from the shelves, having vanished overnight like some cruel magic trick. Anytime one of our ride-or-die snacks is discontinued, we're left feeling hollow inside with nothing but a grumbling stomach to show for it. We can't help it. In this topsy-turvy world of ours, reaching into that grease-stained bag during a Netflix binge is one of those small indulgences that put us at ease. When that's gone, what else do you have?
Man Discovers 'Extraterrestrial' Coin in Roll of Quarters
"I would be super excited to find this," said one commenter. "And a little afraid. But mostly excited."
The Jif peanut butter recall is pulling a cascade of other products from store shelves
The Jif peanut butter recall has rapidly expanded in the past week and it now affects at least 69 other products. The cascading effect is due to the many companies who use the peanut butter in their own chocolates, peanut butter sandwiches and more. J.M. Smucker Co., Jif's parent company,...
What's Really In Chick-Fil-A's Mac And Cheese?
When you see a Chick-fil-A out along the road, you think of one thing: chicken. Chick-fil-A's chicken is famous in the world of fast food, but the chain also has a handful of other menu items that are just as famous as the classic chicken sandwich. There are milkshakes, ice cream, soup, and that old comfort food staple: macaroni and cheese.
deseret.com
Russia reveals new logo to replace McDonald’s
McDonald’s is officially being replaced in Russia with a new unnamed restaurant, with the logo revealed ahead of the grand reopening on June 12. According to The Guardian, the date coincides with Russia Day, the country’s independence day. The reopening will take place at Puskin Square, which is also the first location McDonald’s opened in the former Soviet country in 1990.
McDonald's Hints at a Popular Menu Item Making a Big Return
Fast-food chains have two big moves they can use to attract media and customer attention. First, they can add a new item -- the more outrageous the better -- and that gets people talking. Use fried chicken as the bun or add more bacon than someone should eat in one meal to a sandwich and you get a lot of people talking.
Daily Beast
Russia’s Rebranded McDonald’s Sold 120,000 Burgers in One Day
Fifty rebranded McDonald’s fast food restaurants have opened in Moscow, and on the first day, the chain sold a record 120,000 burgers, its CEO said. McDonald’s announced in May that, in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, the fast food chain would no longer be conducting business in Russia. The rebranded business, which was sold by McDonald’s to Russian businessman Alexander Govor, is called “Vkusno & tochka,” meaning “tasty and that’s it.”
heavenofanimals.com
A Dolphin Gives Humans Its Treasures From The Bottom Of The Ocean In Exchange For A Little Food
A dolphin is enthralling any person who is fortunate enough to encounter him because he selflessly chooses to share his most priceless “treasures” that he retrieves from the ocean’s depths with them. Dolphins are kind and very clever animals. Because of this, they have gained the love...
Former McDonald’s rebrand – but they look strangely familiar
One of the many consequences of the brutal conflict in Ukraine has been the exodus of Western countries from Russia. In some cases, that's led to local companies stepping into the void left behind. McDonald's was one of the most high-profile companies to pull out, selling its 850 restaurants to Siberian billionaire and existing McDonald's franchisee Alexander Govor.
Highly Rated Margaritaville Key West Blender Makes Perfect Frozen Drinks
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ve ever tried making a frozen margarita at home, chances are it didn’t...
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans Take Their Anger to Twitter
A skeptic might at least consider that Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu only so it could bring it back. That's a fairly brilliant public relations move and the chain made the decision to take the fan favorite off the menu during the height of the pandemic.
Taco Bell Menu Offers a Cheesy Take on an American Classic
Will grilled cheese have a moment like mac-and-cheese has been having over the last decade?. Burger King first launched the Mac-And-Cheetos — a large version of the cheesy chip — as part of a 2016 partnership with Frito-Lay. The product became a cult classic and set off several years of chains putting mac-and-cheese on anything that could possibly be imagined.
Plans For Chipotle’s National Expansion in 2022
Against the odds, the company appears to have successfully fought back from substantive business challenges to become one of the industry’s unique success stories. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Wikipedia.org, USA Today, and ScrapeHero.com.
Thrillist
Chipotle Is Releasing a New Version of Its Fan-Favorite Burrito Bowl Base
Last year, Chipotle introduced its first-ever grain-free burrito bowl base. The Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice complies with vegan, keto, Whole30, and paleo diets while also tasting great. Just ask Thrillist's own. Now, the fast-casual Mexican chain is unveiling a new twist on its better-for-you substitute. Chipotle is testing Mexican Cauliflower Rice...
Martha Stewart says children shouldn’t be fed ‘chicken fingers and mashed potatoes or french fries’
Martha Stewart apparently has a lot of thoughts about children’s eating habits and recently shared how she thinks they shouldn’t eat “chicken fingers, mashed potatoes, or french fries”.The 80-year-old celebrity chef and hostess discussed healthy diets during a recent interview with Insider, detailing how she thinks that children should be exposed to a wide variety of food options.“I don’t think children should be fed chicken fingers and mashed potatoes or french fries,” she explained. “I don’t think that’s really what it’s all about. It’s about exposing children to as much as possible.”Earlier this month, Stewart sparked a debate on...
