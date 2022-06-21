ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Grand Marlin chef advances in Food Network's 'Beachside Brawl' competition

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBIt1_0gHU9Byv00

In the inaugural episode of Food Network's "Beachside Brawl" Sunday night, some of the country's top chefs competed to answer the question of which coast does summer food the best: East vs. West.

One face may have looked familiar in the show's debut, as Grand Marlin chef Edward Lordman filled one of the coveted East Coast spots in the six-week series. The chefs are competing for a beach house getaway of their choice, anywhere in the world, up to $25,000 and the title of "Best of the Beach."

In a slow-motion walk-up, Lordman was introduced by East Coast team captain and professional chef Tiffani Faison who explained why he was hand-picked for the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdH6E_0gHU9Byv00

Lordman selected for Food Network series: Pensacola chef Edward Lordman to compete on Food Network's 'Beachside Brawl' this month

What is elevated comfort food?: Pensacola executive chef Rusty Strain chose a food truck over fine dining. Here's why

"Next, we've got Ed: culinary assassin," Faison said on the show of Lordman. "Our Pensacola guy. So a little bit of like Flora-Bama. So beach vibes, but Southern soul."

In the show's first challenge, titled "Boardwalk Bites," chefs were tasked with making next-level versions of the tradition boardwalk fare live from Redondo Pier, in Redondo Beach, California.

The chefs were tasked to put their take on the beloved boardwalk flavors, like corn dogs, French fries and ice cream, and work with their team to assemble an elevated boardwalk menu. Each dish was not only be tasted by the judges, but 50 random people passing by on the pier.

The dishes were broken up into five categories with one chef tackling each, including fried, sweet, cheesy, in a bun and on a stick. Even though the tasks were be divided up, chefs were instructed to bring the flavors together.

"The entire menu needs to feel cohesive, and most important, needs to represent your coast," said "Beachside Brawl" host Antonia Lofaso.

Lordman was quick to claim the "sweet" category, making his own spin on Florida's signature dessert, the Key lime pie. But he served it deconstructed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6F5I_0gHU9Byv00

"What I do is I start on the bottom with a little bit of graham cracker crumb. Then, instead of a traditional custard, I'm going to take Key lime mascarpone, sugar, heavy cream, I'm going to make a nice whipped, quick mousse," Lordman explained while making the dish.

Judges praised Lordman for his dessert, but questioned whether the dish was too fancy for the challenge.

"For me, this has got a new spin on a really good, old-fashioned classic,” said guest judge and "Carnival Eats" host Noah Cappe.

“Flavors are phenomenal. Is it a little too precious for the boardwalk? Probably," Lofaso added.

Ultimately, the West Coast team won the round, leaving one East Coast chef at risk of elimination and forced to cook for survival. Although Lordman was on the losing team, his dish guaranteed his safety and advancement to the next round.

Lordman explained how much winning the show would mean to him.

"I do not leave the East Coast. Not only have I never been to the West Coast — this my first time on a plane," Lordman said on the show. "So, to win a dream vacation to a place that I've always wanted to visit is just the opportunity of a lifetime."

Tune in at 9 p.m. Sunday on the Food Network or discovery+ to see if Lordman advances.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Grand Marlin chef advances in Food Network's 'Beachside Brawl' competition

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
California State
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Entertainment
Pensacola, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Thrillist

These Are the Most Affordable Beach Towns in America to Live in Right Now

Everything is expensive, especially places to live. Whether you rent or own your current residence, you are likely paying well above the market price for it if you live in America. While fantasizing about paying less of your income to housing costs, maybe you've also fantasized about living somewhere entirely new.
REAL ESTATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Kayak Fisherman Lands Giant Black Marlin off the Coast of Panama

When Scott Mutchler caught a six-pound bonito while fishing in the Pacific Ocean on May 23, he was only just getting started. The 52-year-old data scientist from Jupiter, Florida, rigged the bonito on a large hook below a sliding sinker weight and sent it down deep. It was Mutchler’s seventh trip to Los Buzos Resort, located off Panama’s Pacific Coast, and he was targeting marlin from a kayak.
JUPITER, FL
The Daily South

Why Southern Lake Lovers Will Always Choose the Lake Over the Beach

When the summer temperatures soar and the humidity becomes unbearable, Southerners seek solace along the water. But crowded beaches aren't for everyone. Many prefer the lake life, which is found in abundance in the region's plentiful waterways, an easy drive from major cities. So many early memories include fishing excursions, trips on boats, and relaxing on the dock, so it's easy to see why some choose the lake over the beach. Still not convinced? This roundup of reasons may convert you to a lake lover too.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffani Faison
Person
Noah Cappe
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy