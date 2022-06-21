ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

3 Texas Residents Are Now Millionaires After Claiming Lottery Tickets

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqtYe_0gHU927d00
Photo: Getty Images

Three Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed winning lottery tickets this week!

Most recently, a Southlake and Salado resident each claimed $1 million lottery prizes on Tuesday (June 21). The Southlake resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the drawing on June 11, according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was bought at the Walmart at 1228 N. Highway 377 in Roanoke. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers (18-20-36-53-69), but not the red Powerball number (5).

A Salado resident claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize in the Power 200X lottery game. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Family Food Mart located at 418 S. Main St. in Belton. It was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.

On Monday (June 20), a resident from Borger claimed a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Crossword game. The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Allsups at 416 W. Wilson St. in Borger. It was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Salado, TX
City
Borger, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Southlake, TX
City
Roanoke, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Game#Millionaires#The Texas Lottery#The Family Food Mart#Allsups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy