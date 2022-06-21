Beyonce Is Back With House Bop “Break My Soul,” Twitter Declares We Dancing All Summer

We didn’t have to wait till midnight on Monday (Jun.20) for Beyonce to blow our minds with her new single, “Break My Soul.”

Beyonce Declares We Back Outside With New Single

Those who still have a Tidal account saw their loyalty rewarded when Beyonce decided to drop her highly anticipated new single, “Break My Soul.” Rest assured, the surprise drop also had folks running to sign up to the streaming service once owned by her husband, JAY-Z.

“Break My Soul,” a straight-up dance track, is the first release from her forthcoming new album Renaissance and sees the Houston singer team up with her “Single Ladies” collaborators, Tricky Stewart and The-Dream. The track also sees King Bey team up with Big Freedia once again.

In a tweet, the New Orleans music star expressed gratitude to Beyonce for allowing her to work on the track.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord,” adding after numerous emojis, “someone please catch me.”

In the upbeat House bop, Beyonce sings of leaving that stressful gig behind and living life, declaring that this summer, “and we back outside,” while adding, “and I just quit my job I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard.”

Of course, the Beyhive and the rest of Twitter have been talking about “Break My Soul” and are pointing out Beyonce did what many feel Drake failed to accomplish with his latest experiment, Honestly, Nevermind.

“Break My Soul” Is Hit

Other tweets are praising Beyonce’s return and how the song is here to make sure we’re dancing all summer long. “ Break My Soul has already grown on me in the hours since its release, it’s a cute fun bop for the summertime and it gets me moving,” another tweet read.

If “Break My Soul” indicates what to expect from Renaissance , which might also have some country-leaning vibes , then we are in for a treat.

You can peep more reactions to the new song in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty

1. HA

2. LOL

3. We hear you sis

4. True

5. Yup

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.