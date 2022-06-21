ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce Is Back With House Bop “Break My Soul,” Twitter Declares We Dancing All Summer

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

We didn’t have to wait till midnight on Monday (Jun.20) for Beyonce to blow our minds with her new single, “Break My Soul.”

Beyonce Declares We Back Outside With New Single

Those who still have a Tidal account saw their loyalty rewarded when Beyonce decided to drop her highly anticipated new single, “Break My Soul.” Rest assured, the surprise drop also had folks running to sign up to the streaming service once owned by her husband, JAY-Z.

“Break My Soul,” a straight-up dance track, is the first release from her forthcoming new album Renaissance and sees the Houston singer team up with her “Single Ladies” collaborators, Tricky Stewart and The-Dream. The track also sees King Bey team up with Big Freedia once again.

In a tweet, the New Orleans music star expressed gratitude to Beyonce for allowing her to work on the track.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord,” adding after numerous emojis, “someone please catch me.”

In the upbeat House bop, Beyonce sings of leaving that stressful gig behind and living life, declaring that this summer, “and we back outside,” while adding, “and I just quit my job I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard.”

Of course, the Beyhive and the rest of Twitter have been talking about “Break My Soul” and are pointing out Beyonce did what many feel Drake failed to accomplish with his latest experiment, Honestly, Nevermind.

“Break My Soul” Is Hit

Other tweets are praising Beyonce’s return and how the song is here to make sure we’re dancing all summer long. “ Break My Soul has already grown on me in the hours since its release, it’s a cute fun bop for the summertime and it gets me moving,” another tweet read.

If “Break My Soul” indicates what to expect from Renaissance , which might also have some country-leaning vibes , then we are in for a treat.

You can peep more reactions to the new song in the gallery below.

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
Listen to Beyoncé’s new single ‘Break My Soul’

The first single from Beyoncé‘s upcoming new album ‘RENAISSANCE’, ‘Break My Soul’, has been released. The pop icon announced last week that she would be releasing her seventh solo album – the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ – on July 29.
Santana Turns Up At Houston Concert Despite Beyonce & Blue Ivy Drama

Clearing out your old tweets should be in the guidebook for upcoming celebrities. One controversial post being found, no matter how long ago it was, can result in one's career ending just as quickly as it started. Numerous influencers have been caught making derogatory comments on different topics, beliefs, and people-- resulting in a lot of backlash.
The Best Reactions to Beyoncé’s Joyous New House Anthem, “Break My Soul”

Back in 2013, Beyoncé released her critically acclaimed self-titled record (and its accompanying visual album) in a surprise drop—and by doing so, changed the game forever. Bey may not have been the first artist to debut her latest project unannounced, but she was by far the highest-profile; since then, the model has been adopted by artists as wide-ranging as Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift, and Drake, whose latest record Honestly, Nevermind dropped as a surprise release just last week.
Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Lyrics + Stream: Music’s Game-Changing Diva Is Officially Back!

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" lyrics and club-ready sound herald that the music superstar is truly and officially back in a big way. Last week, the "Dangerously in Love" singer caused panic in the industry by announcing the impending release of her long-awaited seventh album Renaissance. The project — her first solo outing since 2016's Lemonade — is due to arrive July 29.
Normani Dances With Chris Brown Before Diving Into A Pool With Him In Hot New Music Video

Normani isn’t a featured performer on Chris Brown‘s new song, but she’s all over the music video for “WE (Warm Embrace).” In the visual heralding Chris’s upcoming BREEZY album (out June 24), the 33-year-old entertainer meets up with Normani in his home after having trouble sleeping. Normani’s character is the woman Chris has been dreaming of, and the two begin a seductive dance that results in Normani straddling Chris’s knee.
Erykah Badu To Executive Produce ‘The DOC’ Documentary

The documentary about rapper the D.O.C. is getting support from R&B Soul music legend Erykah Badu. According to Deadline, the film is directed by Dave Caplan in his debut. The documentary has been called a “love letter and inspirational hip hop archive” about the legendary West Coast rapper (although he’s from Texas), The D.O.C. The […]
HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

