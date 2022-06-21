ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signs abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill to criminalize abortion in Louisiana with no exceptions for rape or incest if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision.

Senate Bill 342 by Democratic Monroe Sen. Katrina Jackson built on Louisiana's 2006 "trigger law" to outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court ever reverses Roe, which seems likely after a draft decision doing so was leaked in May.

Jackson's bill specifically exempts pregnant women from prosecution but doubles the 2006 penalties for doctors or others who terminate pregnancies to a maximum $100,000 fine and 10 years in jail.

Edwards, a devout Catholic who has a record of supporting abortion restrictions, said he would have preferred exceptions for rape and incest, although he has signed a previous bill without such exceptions.

“My position on abortion has been unwavering," Edwards said. "I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact. This does not belie my belief that there should be an exception to the prohibition on abortion for victims of rape and incest.

"However, vetoing Senate Bill 342 would not accomplish that end. In fact, vetoing Senate Bill 342 would leave fewer exceptions in place than if the bill becomes law and would further confuse whether pregnancy begins at fertilization or implantation. For these reasons, I have signed Senate Bill 342 into law.”

Edwards noted Senate Bill 342 expands the exceptions from the 2006 law to include instances of medical futility and ectopic pregnancies.

Emergency contraception will also remain legal in Jackson's bill.

There are similar trigger laws in 13 other states, according to the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute, which means Louisiana women would have to travel as New Mexico and Illinois to have an abortion.

Jackson also previously authored the amendment declaring there is no right to and no funding of abortion in the Louisiana Constitution that voters overwhelmingly approved in 2020.

"My position has been consistent throughout my life and career," Jackson said in a previous interview with USA Today Network. "I believe all life is precious and should be protected from womb to tomb."

But Jackson's bill has come under attack from those supporting abortion rights, including President Biden and Vice President Harris.

The White House released the following statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre June 6.

"The Louisiana Legislature has taken the latest step in a growing attack against the fundamental freedoms of Americans," the statement said. "Louisiana’s extreme bill will criminalize abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest and punish reproductive healthcare professionals with up to 10 years in prison.

"The president is committed to protecting the constitutional rights of Americans afforded by Roe for nearly 50 years, and ensuring that women can make their own choices about their lives, bodies, and families.  An overwhelming majority of the American people agree and reject these kinds of radical measures."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

