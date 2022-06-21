ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

CDOT plan for I-270 improvements enters contracting phase for replacement of eight bridges

By Scott Weiser scott.weiser@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14G51s_0gHU34Wz00
Amenohi/Getty Images

A project to replace eight deteriorating bridges on I-270 between York Street and Vasquez Boulevard is expected to cost $175 million and be completed in 2026.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the eight bridges, built more than 50 years ago, have required more than 300 emergency repairs costing more than $1 million since 2006 and are at the end of their service life.

CDOT has chosen the construction manager/general contractor method to “secure a qualified Designer and a Contractor with the needed expertise for the Project and provides early and continuous collaboration between the Owner, Designer, General Contractor, and stakeholders throughout all Project phases.”

The project will enter the design phase once a construction manager is selected.

Construction scheduling and traffic impacts are not yet clear, but drivers can expect construction delays once the project begins.

The bridge replacement is part of a larger examination of existing infrastructure issues along the highway, which runs about five miles from I-25 to I-70 through Adams County and Commerce City. The highway is a primary route for commercial truck traffic serving the industrial businesses in Commerce City and surrounding areas as well as through traffic headed north on I-25.

Four of the bridges to be replaced cross the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroad lines and require extra engineering and approvals from both the railroads and the federal government, which may delay those bridge replacements.

CDOT is preparing an environmental assessment for improvements to the entire corridor, which may include widening the highway to three lanes in each direction and deal with roadway sinking caused by construction of the highway over a historic landfill and other safety improvements.

A 2012 policy directive from the Colorado Transportation Commission requires CDOT to “strongly consider” the use of managed lanes on all highway projects, and CDOT says it is considering that option for the corridor improvements.

I-270 is heavily used as a bypass for traffic heading for I-70 eastbound, I-25 northbound, Aurora and Denver International Airport, with more than 100,000 daily users.

An estimated 11% of the traffic is heavy trucks. Asked about restricting trucks to one lane, CDOT says designated truck lanes are typically considered when trucks comprise 20% or more of the traffic volume. Auxiliary lanes are being considered between some interchanges to allow for truck acceleration and merging. Wider shoulders for emergency stopping are also being considered.

Construction started on I-270 in 1965 and was completed in 1970 at a total cost of more than $107 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Denver residents declare scooters a 'menace'

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds admits his survey about scooters lacked nuance. Hinds, who represents council district 10, surveyed constituents online and asked them whether they think scooters are a "menace." Of 1,300 respondents, 59 percent agreed scooters are a nuisance.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Commerce City, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Commerce City, CO
Government
Commerce City, CO
Traffic
The Denver Gazette

Boulder falls on vehicle traveling Colorado highway, injuring driver and closing lanes

According to Colorado State Patrol, a section of US 6, near Golden, was closed on Wednesday morning after a boulder fell and struck an occupied vehicle. The initial report of the accident was received at about 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 23-year-old Thornton male had been driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. The initial investigation pointed to the vehicle colliding with a rockwall, which resulted in a boulder falling onto the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Cdot#I 270#Project#The Owner Designer#Union Pacific
The Denver Gazette

Mayor Hancock to DougCo commissioners: Hands off of Daniels Park

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock fired off a terse message to a Douglas County Commissioner who had threatened to seize one of the city's most beloved mountain parks: hands off. "Daniels Park is a treasured piece of Denver’s Mountain Parks system," Hancock wrote in an email to Douglas County Commissioner George Teal. "It would be a disservice to the communities we represent to create the false impression that the status of Daniels Park is a matter up for discussion. It is not."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Claire Cleveland

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Mike McKibbin

DougCo threat to confiscate Denver park faces three challenges

A bison in Denver's Daniels Park. A Douglas County commissioner's plan to acquire the park faces three obstacles.| Denver Mountain Parks Foundation. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] One Douglas County commissioner wants the county to take Denver's 1,000-acre Daniels Park to retaliate for the city's move to ban people from carrying legally concealed weapons in city parks. But his proposal faces three significant hurdles: cost, the Denver city charter and Mayor Michael Hancock.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

All trains temporarily stopped at Denver International Airport

DENVER (KRDO) -- Tuesday, all trains to the gates have temporarily stopped at Denver International Airport. The airport said it's working to resolve the issue. This is a developing story. All trains to the gates are temporarily stopped. We are working quickly to resolve the issue and will continue to provide updates. Thank you for The post All trains temporarily stopped at Denver International Airport appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Coloradans can thank TABOR for their tax rebate

Like a lottery jackpot, Colorado’s state revenue surplus keeps growing. And so do the rebates that will be returned to the state’s taxpayers in the next few months. The latest news, reported Wednesday in The Gazette, is taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 in the mail — up from the previous $500 estimate.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy