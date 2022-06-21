Diddy Drops New Song About Cassie Breakup

Diddy Finally addresses 2018 split with ex-girlfriend of ten years, Cassie, in new single. The 52-year-old rapper released “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, which is about his 2018 split from the 35-year-old singer after almost a decade of dating.

Why did it take Diddy 5 years to write about a failed relationship, now that Cassie is happily married and 2 kids? Maybe he needed to not look punked, as he did hire Cassie’s Trainer, now her husband!

Take a listen to his new release.