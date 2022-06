COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for children as young as six months old. Not all clinics and providers are ready right now to administer the vaccine, and we ask that parents remain patient as providers work through the initial rush for vaccination, now that the vaccine has been approved for this age group. If you have not already received a message from your health care provider, reach out to them for more information or to talk about scheduling a vaccine for your child.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO