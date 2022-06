The Notre Dame football team takes on a tough Ohio State defense in Week 1, and starting Tyler Buchner may give the Irish their best chance to win. The Notre Dame football team has a huge decision to make this summer, as the battle rages on for who will be their starting quarterback in 2022. The real battle will come down to Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne, two signal-callers who had some special moments during the 2021 season.

