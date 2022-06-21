UCF's Big XII Jump: Facing Players Like Baylor's Siaki Ika

After one more season in the American Athletic Conference, UCF will face even more talented players in the Big XII like Baylor's Siaki Ika.

UCF has been fortunate to be a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), but soon that time will be up. On July 1, 2023, the Knights officially move to the Big XII. They will be facing some very talented players on the gridiron, and some of them will be more than just physically imposing. They will be physical freaks.

Those players that are not only good enough to play at the FBS level, but will one day don an NFL helmet and stand out while doing so. Baylor has one such player that truly stands out. He’s a great example of what the Knights will face one season for now.

Here’s a look at the overall statistics, impact and NFL future of one of the Big XII’s best players that represents the Bears.

Siaki Ika

Celebrating with Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda, defensive tackle Siaki Ika. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6’4”, 350-pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle/Nose Guard

Year: Redshirt-Junior

2021 Statistics

24 tackles (17 solo), six tackles for loss, four sacks, four quarterback hurries, and one pass defended.

Ika’s Value to Baylor's Defense

When a player has Ika’s strength, as well as sheer girth, an opposing offensive coaching staff must scheme to keep him away from their quarterback at almost any cost. That means double teams during passing plays, or moving the pocket away from his alignment. He’s also a nuisance to the running backs.

Not many centers or guards will be able to move this massive man one-on-one; too strong; too massive. Therefore, Ika takes up two blockers when there’s a running play, freeing up other defensive linemen and linebackers to make more plays.

As an example, Ika helped Baylor’s run defense hold six of their 14 opponents to below 100 yards rushing last season. By comparison, Clemson, a team with several defensive lineman with NFL aspirations of their own, had seven of 13 games where they held opponents below 100 yards. For Baylor to be that close to Clemson’s rush defense is impressive, and Ika is a major reason why.

NFL Draft Rankings

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. , “He’s like a piece of granite on the interior of the defensive line; he can’t be moved.”

Kiper has Ika as the No. 16 overall player, as well as the No. 3 interior defensive lineman available.

Overall, UCF is preparing for this upcoming season and the AAC opponents they will face. As the Knights prepare through the Transfer Portal and via recruiting high school players, the shift is dramatic as there will be a noticeable difference in elite talent and depth. Ika is a prime example of one of the physical giants currently in the Big XII, and there will be more like him for the Knights to face.

