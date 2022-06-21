ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branchburg, NJ

Youth baseball coach broke Branchburg umpire’s jaw, charged with assault: police

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago

BRANCHBURG – A youth baseball coach is facing assault charges after allegedly punching a 72-year-old umpire, leaving him with a broken jaw and a concussion, at a 13U game here earlier this month.

Jerry Otero, 40, of Staten Island, turned himself in to township police Tuesday morning and was charged with third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree assault at a youth sports event, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

Otero was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Branchburg police were dispatched around 8:08 p.m. June 4 to White Oak Park on a report of an umpire assaulted, according to Taggart. When officers arrived, bystanders reported the suspect had left the park.

Officers spoke with the umpire, who was bleeding from his mouth, Taggart said. The man said he was umpiring a youth baseball game when he ejected one of the coaches for using foul language, according to Taggart. The umpire told police the coach, later identified as Otero, punched him on the left side of his face, the prosecutor said.

Local: Branchburg single-family homes plan includes open space

Local: Branchburg woman receives national YMCA 30 Under 30 Award

A follow-up investigation conducted by Branchburg detectives revealed that after receiving medical treatment, it was determined the umpire had suffered a fractured jaw and concussion from being struck, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830 or via the STOPit app. Information also can be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Youth baseball coach broke Branchburg umpire’s jaw, charged with assault: police

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from New Brunswick has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man, authorities said. Osman Ruiz-Castro was arrested for killing Sanddi Cruz, 30, also of New Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth County Man Charged In Shooting

FREEHOLD – A 45-year-old man has been charged with Reckless Manslaughter for shooting a man Sunday evening, officials said. Efrain Cruz Jr. of Freehold Borough was charged with second-degree Manslaughter after recklessly handling a firearm, which subsequently killed a man during a small gathering. The incident took place around...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Death By Vessel: NJ Man Indicted for Fatal Barnegat Bay Boating Accident

Authorities in Ocean County say a 19-year-old man from North Jersey has been indicted in connection to a fatal boating accident on Barnegat Bay one year ago. 19-year-old Juan Fernandez, II, of Towaco, Morris County, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on charges of death by vessel, strict liability vehicular homicide, and assault by vessel for the crash during the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Corey Molinari of Whippany, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branchburg, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Branchburg, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Beloved Morris County Pizzeria Owner Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Route 206 Crash

Support is on the rise for a beloved Morris County pizzeria owner who was airlifted with several serious injuries following a major crash on Route 206 in Morris County. Giuseppe Penza — “family man” and owner of Frank’s Pizzeria in Mount Olive — was flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital with serious spinal injuries, a broken hip, a shattered shoulder, and other major injuries following the Route 206 crash on Wednesday, June 15, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Person Rescued From Trench In Hamilton, New Jersey: Fire Officials

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A person was rescued from a trench in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of North Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton around 2 p.m. for a rescue. Fire officials say the person was rescued just after 3 p.m. and was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what caused this incident at this time. No further information is available. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Central Jersey

There's been an outpouring of community support for Ramon Sanchez, a 28-year-old motorcyclist who was struck and killed in a crash on Sunday, June 19. Sanchez, of Dunellen, was struck by a Hyundai on his Suzuki motorcycle around 1:11 p.m. while heading west on Route 28 at Fairfield Avenue, Middlesex police said. He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
DUNELLEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Police#Umpire#Baseball Coach#Staten Island
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ woman charged with killing two while driving high on marijuana

TOMS RIVER — A woman accused of driving while high earlier this year is now charged with the deaths of two men in a four-car accident. Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, did not stay in her lane while taking a right-hand curve, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Officials say her Honda Civic struck a state Department of Transportation Ford F-550 pickup truck, causing a cascading crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist Sustains Life-threatening Injuries in GSP Accident, State Police say [Dashcam Video – Viewer Discretion Advised]

The motorcyclist injured in an accident on the GSP last week sustained life-threatening injuries, the NJSP told TLS. Garnell Manning, 38 of Newark, was riding his motorcycle at approximately 9:40 AM in the northbound lanes when he lost control and overturned, Sergeant Alejandro Goez tells TLS. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident, Goez says.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We love our NJ police, but be very careful about this phone call (Opinion)

Something has been happening lately about which I want to post a warning. Three times in the past two weeks I’ve received the same call from an 848 area code. That’s an overlay code for the 732 and covers places like Toms River, Lakewood, New Brunswick and other towns. So I’m not certain where this is exactly coming from. Heck, with spoofing technology it could be Reno, Nevada, for all I know.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mayor takes political aim at superintendent on armed guards at schools

BRIDGEWATER — The mayor of Somerset County's second-most populous municipality is targeting the local superintendent over a plan for armed security in schools. In an email to residents, which was also posted on Facebook using the township's official page, Moench criticized the school district's plan which does not include the use of actively serving Bridgewater police officers.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy