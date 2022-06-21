ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liam Livingstone insists England have got ‘trust in everybody’s ability’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwrot_0gHTzFCB00

Liam Livingstone believes England’s entertainers are thriving in an environment of “trust” created by Eoin Morgan, who was absent at an optional training session on Tuesday.

Morgan has registered back-to-back ducks in England’s one-day series against the Netherlands in Amstelveen although he has spoken about the necessity to manage his fitness before this autumn’s T20 World Cup.

England’s white-ball captain has battled quadricep and groin injuries recently so was perhaps mindful of his workload, but he was one of two players to skip voluntary training before Wednesday’s third one-day international.

When everyone is available it is likely that Livingstone will be Morgan’s long-term successor in a middle-order overflowing with batting talent, and the Cumbrian is increasingly coming to the fore as he holds the record for England’s fastest fifties in ODIs and T20s – both of which came off just 17 balls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wwi5_0gHTzFCB00
Eoin Morgan was absent from England’s optional training session on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)

His ODI effort was against the Dutch last Friday as England flayed a world record 498 for four, which Livingstone credited to the belief the batters have in each other in a culture fostered by Morgan.

“We are in the entertainment business and thankfully we’ve got a lot of talent to come in,” he said. “Eoin trusts everybody and everybody trusts everybody else.

“One of the biggest things we’ve got from this group is the trust that it’s not always going to come off, some days it’s not going to work out and that’s absolutely fine.

“We’ve got trust in everybody’s ability around us that if it’s not your day, somebody else will do it for you.”

Livingstone has continued his fine form from the Indian Premier League, where he finally came good with Punjab Kings after a disappointing few seasons, averaging 36.1 with a staggering strike-rate of 182.08.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIkxi_0gHTzFCB00
Liam Livingstone holds the record for the fastest England fifties in both ODIs and T20s (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)

In his nine matches before then between 2019-21, those figures dipped to 14 and 125.84, so Livingstone was relieved to show his worth, especially with England’s 50-over World Cup defence in India next year.

“Any experience you get around the world with World Cups coming up is a great thing to have and it was nice to finally get the monkey off my back about not being able to do it in the IPL,” he said.

“I hadn’t really had too much opportunity but there will always be people who say certain things – it’s the biggest tournament in the world so hopefully that will stand me in good stead.”

England’s other absentee at Tuesday’s training was Reece Topley, who could give way in the XI to Sam Curran although fellow left-armers, the uncapped David Payne and Luke Wood, are waiting in the wings.

England lead the series 2-0 after victories last Friday and Sunday, but World Cup Super League points are at stake so the tourists will know the importance of remaining on the front foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMjQQ_0gHTzFCB00
Sam Curran could come back into England’s XI (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

Livingstone has added a number of highlight-reel sixes to his burgeoning collection on this trip, quipping “the change of bat sponsor has given me a better bat”, but he admitted it took him a while to find his feet at professional level.

“I certainly tried to as a little boy,” he said when asked about hitting sixes growing up. “I think my little boy stage lasted a little bit longer than it should!

“Many people got very frustrated with me growing up as a kid. Even the first couple of years of professional cricket so it is nice to be finally sort of maturing a little bit.

“One of the big things I pride myself on is the ability to adapt to different situations and different roles. I’ve also got a natural swing which is something I’ve been blessed with.”

The Netherlands are poised to include left-armer Fred Klaassen and fellow seamer Paul van Meekeren on Wednesday. Klaassen missed the first two ODIs because of his Vitality Blast commitments with Kent while Van Meekeren returns to contention after a back injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Middlesbrough take Ryan Giles on loan from Wolves

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Wolves. The 22-year-old left-sided player has nearly 100 English Football League appearances under his belt already and has had loan spells at Shrewsbury, Coventry, Rotherham, Cardiff and Blackburn. Boro manager Chris Wilder told the club website: “We’re...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Fred Klaassen
Person
Reece Topley
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes urges England's 'entertainers' to be 'EVEN MORE fearless and aggressive' against New Zealand than in their stunning win at Trent Bridge... with hosts eyeing remarkable series whitewash against world champions at Headingley

Ben Stokes loomed large at Headingley on Wednesday both on the big screen, where highlights of his miracle demolition of Australia three years ago were being shown, and on the outfield as he promised more of the same against New Zealand in Thursday's third Test. After victory at Lord's Stokes...
SPORTS
BBC

Georgia Walters: Wales forward signs new Sheffield United deal

Wales forward Georgia Walters has signed a new one-year contract with Sheffield United. Walters, 29, joined the club in January from Liverpool and started every game in the second half of last season. She has also played for Blackburn Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, Reading and Swindon Town. "I'm looking forward to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Heather Knight questions ‘dangerous message’ from ICC on women’s Test cricket

England captain Heather Knight has described ICC chair Greg Barclay’s comments questioning the future of women’s Test cricket as a “dangerous message”.Barclay said in an interview earlier this month that he did not see women’s Test cricket “evolving at any particular speed” or consider it being “part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all”.But Knight, speaking before Monday’s LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa in Taunton, said: “Those comments made me sad. As a player I want to play Test cricket, it is seen by a lot of people as the pinnacle.“It is marketed as...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Trusts#Cricket#Indian Premier League#Amstelveen#Cumbrian#T20s#Odi#Dutch
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman's major tournament debut for England, a match between the defending champions and the world No 2 side and a crucial clash in the 'group of death'... the five must-not miss games at the Women's Euros

The waiting is nearly over. After a year's delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the UEFA Women's Euros are almost upon us. Squads have been picked, players are well into their intense preparations and coaches are fine-tuning their plans for the tournament ahead of the July 7 kick-off at Old Trafford.
UEFA
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Publisher
newschain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

On this day in 2013: England suffer Champions Trophy final defeat to India

England lost the ICC Champions Trophy final following a five-run defeat to India at Edgbaston, on this day in 2013.The final was an opportunity for England to win their first global one-day title but they suffered a huge batting collapse in the rain-affected one-day game which effectively turned the clash into a T20.India batted first and had set the hosts a below-average 130 to win after they scored 129 for seven from their 20 overs.Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 from 34 balls and tournament-leading runscorer Shikhar Dhawan contributed with 31 from 24.England fell just short in their reply after they...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Charith Asalanka leads Sri Lankan fightback with maiden ton

Charith Asalanka slammed his maiden ODI hundred at a time when Sri Lanka needed it most as they finished with a competitive score of 258 against Australia in the fourth ODI in Colombo. Dhananjaya de Silva complemented the southpaw superbly to ended up with 60. The hosts, who were sent...
SPORTS
newschain

Superb James Vince ton leads Hampshire to shock win over Somerset

Surrey and Somerset suffered shock defeats to Sussex and Hampshire respectively during an entertaining evening in the Vitality Blast. The Sharks’ five-match losing streak came to an end with Thursday’s 17-run win at Hove as the South Group leaders lost for the first time in this season’s competition.
SPORTS
BBC

Ben Stokes backs 'phenomenal leader' Eoin Morgan to remain as captain

England Test captain Ben Stokes has thrown his support behind "phenomenal leader" Eoin Morgan during an indifferent spell of form for his limited-overs counterpart. Morgan made consecutive ducks in one-day internationals against the Netherlands, twice out to the Dutch spinners in favourable batting conditions, and has just one half-century in 26 white-ball innings for England.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy