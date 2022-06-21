ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVPC reviews plan for retail space, apartments at Neuweiler Brewery; final vote Thursday

By Jeff Ward
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENTOWN, Pa. - Demolition of the Neuweiler Brewery in Allentown to make way for apartments and retail space is a commendable use of an urban site for high-density housing, according to a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission review. But, the residential and commercial use on North Front Street should be...

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading officials recommend parking pads for row homes

READING, Pa. - Reading Finance Director Jamar Kelly and the city's community development director are recommending parking pads for row homes as a way to free up spaces in the city. "There are a few different templates that we're working on internally to kind of prefabricate the process and make...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council advances 'Marquis,' low-income housing projects

EASTON, Pa. — Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for "The Marquis" project Wednesday night. The seven-story, roughly 80-feet in height, mixed-use development project, scheduled for 27 S. Third St., would convert the site of the Pine Street garage into a building with up to 280 apartment units with $1,300 monthly starting rent and roughly 305 parking spaces.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former PPL Plaza in Allentown has new life as 'Grand Plaza'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's new life for an old property in Allentown. 69 News was there for the ribbon cutting at "Grand Plaza" Wednesday. That's the new name for the old PPL Plaza on West Hamilton Street. A private investment firm, DLP Capital, acquired the 8-story office building at auction...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer, township of big land deals, sees real-estate transfer revenue top annual target in 6 months

Palmer Township is the home of the big land deal in Northampton County, and that means extra revenue in 2022. Financially at least, big warehouses are paying off. The township assesses a transfer tax of 0.5% on land sales. One-half percent may not seem like much. On a $150,000 property, it would amount to $750, but with recent Palmer-size deals, it adds up fast.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Marquis Project in Easton receives $2M in funding

EASTON, Pa. - A project involving the conversion of the Pine Street Garage in Easton into a 7-story mixed-use development is receiving a new infusion of funding. State Sen. Lisa Boscola announced $2 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding Tuesday for “The Marquis” project. The Marquis, located...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews repairing water main break in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Allentown. The main break happened at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Facebook post by the city. Lehigh County Authority is working to repair the main, which is expected to take about...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehighton Masonic hall can use former church sign despite size, zoners say

LEHIGHTON, Pa. – The local Masonic hall can erect a lighted sign it bought from a church to advertise its fundraising dinners, despite it being slightly larger than the borough zoning ordinance allows, the Lehighton Zoning Hearing Board voted Thursday. Lehighton Masonic Lodge 621 bought the sign from Zion...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for food truck park at former Exeter Twp. Sheetz is withdrawn

EXETER TWP., Pa. - An area businessman has withdrawn his proposal to put a food truck park on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station on Route 422 East. Hamid Chaudhry said township requirements for the proposal rendered it “not feasible.”. Chaudhry said the plan,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Warren County welcomes state guidance on warehouse development

BELVIDERE, N.J. – Warren County is welcoming newly released state guidance aimed at helping address increasingly high demand for warehouse space in New Jersey. During Wednesday nights meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner James Kern III said he participated in the annual New Jersey Planning and Redevelopment Conference last week, which focused on warehouse development.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Times News

Tree down in West Penn

Dairy Road in West Penn township was closed to traffic this morning when a tree fell across the roadway and on a small trailer. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block just west of the intersection with Strauss Valley Road. West Penn road crews removed the tree with chain saws.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks farm spared from development

OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Berks County farm is among the more than 30 farms joining a state program to be spared from development. State officials say a 164-acre crop Kathy Levan Crop Farm in Oley Township is joining a farmland preservation program through the state Department of Agriculture. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

High-density apartment complex, warehouse among potential Bethlehem Twp. projects

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The flow of land development projects in Bethlehem Township doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush presented her monthly report to the township's board of commissioners Monday night, revealing several pre-application meetings held with developers. One of those discussions involved...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

FD Market Debuts Second Storefront Location in Easton

With a drive to bring sustainable living to the Lehigh Valley, Jacquelyn Bassett opened FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery in Emmaus and online, in 2019. Nearly three years later, FD Market has opened its doors in Easton with its second brick-and-mortar location. “It is refreshing to be surrounded by such progressive and forward-thinking businesses and individuals,” says Bassett. “We have had the privilege of being a vendor at the Easton Farmers’ Market for the past year, which has been an incredible experience.” Now, the Easton community gets to shop sustainably all year round. FD Market offers a range of personal care and household cleaning products as well as being a spot for people to bring their own containers to refill. The same aesthetic and glowing customer service of their Emmaus location is sure to be found in Easton. “There is so much blossoming here and we couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it,” says Basset.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Commissioners authorize human services block grant

READING, Pa. – After hearing the annual presentation on human service programs, the Berks County Commissioners on Thursday voted to approve a $15 million human services block grant for the fiscal year 2022/2023. Pamela Seaman, the program administrator for the mental health and the development disabilities departments, told the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

