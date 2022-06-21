ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Michael Emerson talks Season 3 of ‘Evil’

By Dayna Devon, Kobe Siy
 2 days ago

Michael Emerson joined us live to talk about the very popular show, “Evil,” which now kicked off Season 3 exclusively on Paramount+.

“Evil” is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Season 3 begins moments after the conclusion of Season 2, when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

New episodes of “Evil” drop every Sunday on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 21, 2022.

