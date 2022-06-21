ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson Settlement News

By Matt Hladik
 2 days ago
Major news regarding Deshaun Watson dropped Tuesday with the announcement that 20 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the Browns QB have been settled. "Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson with the exception of four, have settled," said...

