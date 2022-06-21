Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Miami Hurricanes

The Aggies will host one of the premier non-conference matchups of the 2022 season in Week 3

The Texas A&M Aggies will have one of the toughest and most anticipated non-conference of the 2022 season when the Miami Hurricanes head to College Station in Week 3.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a frustrating 7-5 campaign, in which they were embarrassed 44-13 by Alabama in Week 1.

Now, things are changing in Coral Gables, with Mario Cristobal making his way to the Hurricanes from Oregon and turning them into a trendy up-and-coming pick.

However, the Aggies are also looking for redemption, finishing 2021 with an 8-4 record, with a frustrating end to their own season.

Miami Hurricanes

2021 Record: 7-5 (5-3 in Sun Belt)

Head coach: Mario Cristobal

Cristobal is entering his first season as the Hurricanes head coach

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 7

The Hurricanes will be returning one of the top passers in the ACC last season in sophomore Tyler Van Dyke, who exploded onto the scene last season. Van Dyke completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions.

They will also have to replace one of his top targets in Charleston Rambo, who had a record year with 79 catches for 1,172 yards to go along with seven scores.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Tyler Van Dyke*

RB Jaylan Knighton*

WR Xavier Restrepo

WR Jacolby George

WR Key'Shawn Smith*

TE Will Mallory*

LT Zion Nelson*

LG Jalen Rivers

C Jakai Clark*

RG Justice Oluwaseun

RT DJ Scaife Jr.*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 5

While the Hurricane's defense was young last season, it will have the much-needed experience in 2022. It will still be a young unit, but one that should take a step forward next season.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Mitchell Agude

DT Jared Harrison-Hunt*

DT Leonard Taylor

DE Jahfari Harvey

WLB Waynmon Steed Jr.*

MLB Cory Flagg Jr.*

CB Tyrique Stevenson*

CB Daryl Porter Jr.

STAR James Williams*

S Avantae Williams

S Kamren Kinchens

* denotes returning starter

