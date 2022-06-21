ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Motion to dismiss ACLU suit against Calvert sheriff’s office denied

By By MARTY MADDEN
Calvert Recorder
Calvert Recorder
 2 days ago
A Baltimore city circuit court judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed in March by the Maryland Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union against the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the ACLU, it is seeking public records pertaining to alleged invasive police searches of African American citizens by Calvert sheriff’s deputies. The request was made last July.

Officials with the sheriff’s office have contended that a charge of $12,000 must be levied in order for the requested information to be made available.

ACLU officials have labeled the $12,000 fee “onerous,” citing the state’s public information act as a reason for the information’s free release.

Cases related to Maryland’s PIA are handled in Baltimore city’s circuit court.

In April an attorney representing the Calvert sheriff’s office and Sheriff Mike Evans (R) filed a motion to dismiss the suit.

On June 2, Judge John Nugent denied the motion.

Southern Maryland News has attempted to contact Carl N. Zacarias from the office of the state attorney general, who is representing Evans and the sheriff’s office. Zacarias has yet to respond.

According to court papers, the ACLU is seeking documentation “relating to the use of three police search techniques by the sheriff’s office. The ACLU also requested a waiver of fees associated with that request.”

According to the ACLU, the techniques are “body searches, strip searches and manual body cavity searches.”

In a letter to the ACLU of Maryland, dated Nov. 8, Assistant Sheriff Lt. Col. Dave McDowell noted that he requested the chapter officials “specify the incidents so that responsive records can be located and produced.” He stated in the letter that the ACLU has denied that request.

McDowell stated that it would take approximately 240 hours of personnel time to locate, review and produce the records, thus justifying the $12,000 charge.

The ACLU is being represented in the court proceedings by Adam B. Abelson and Deborah Jeon.

