What, you mean it actually rains in Arizona?

Monsoons just hit the desert. — Dutch Hunter

_

Never

Looks like it was out near us ... Verde Valley got lots of rain yesterday! However, I’ve lived in the desert my entire life ... you’d never find me standing in a wash when rainfall starts. — Stephanie Holt Klever

_

Take care

Be careful, that place can flood in a moment. — Jan Lee Kongas

_

Stand back

I would not be standing around in the wash during monsoons. Stay safe. — Ivana Kristo

_

Just don’t

I wouldn’t walk in a wash after a rain. Horrible life decision. — Joseph Petro

_

Get out

You are in a wash. Rain carries from some other areas and it just quickly floods. Please respect nature’s power and people stop asking “where is this?” Go out there and explore. — Marina SoyAzul

_

Bad idea

I hope people understand what a bad idea it is to stand in the middle of any water way during monsoons. — Joseph Dragunov

_

Out east

Strictly a guess, but based on the very little radar I looked at today, I’m guessing this was east of the Valley. — Matt Anderson

_

Risky

Not only risking your life but the lives of us who have to come rescue you. Thanks. — Don Muir