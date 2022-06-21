ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couch: 5 Moneyball Pro-Am storylines to watch — the Michigan State player pairings and more

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
The Moneyball Pro-Am basketball league returns this Thursday after a two-year pandemic hiatus, and with it, a staple of summertime in Lansing.

It's being held at a new venue — Holt High School. But hopefully with the same casual vibe and entertaining hoops that’s made the Moneyball Pro-Am a gem for 16 seasons.

Games times are at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. this Thursday and then 6, 7 and 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday after, through the championship on Aug. 4 (with a week off for the Fourth of July holiday). Games are free to the public, with donations accepted.

Here are five storylines to watch this summer at Moneyball:

1. The three incoming MSU freshmen

Among the draws of the Moneyball Pro-Am every year is a first look at Michigan State’s incoming freshman players. When Miles Bridges and Co. were arriving in 2016, that made Moneyball must-see entertainment. Bridges’ high-wire act brought in big crowds for couple of summers. But the intrigue over the newest members of the Spartans’ roster has been there for a long time. And this year, I suspect, will be no different.

All three MSU freshmen are slated to play in Moneyball, each on a different roster. Point guard Tre Holloman is on Team T-Mobile, paired with MSU’s Joey Hauser. Big man Jaxon Kohler is on Team Ozone’s Brewhouse with Tyson Walker. And center Carson Cooper is with Pierre Brooks on Team Nano Magic.

Cooper and Brooks play in the early game this week at 5 p.m., with Holloman and Hauser in the 6 o'clock game, followed by Kohler and Walker at 8. Each team can have two MSU players on it.

There will be a lot of eyes on Kohler, especially, given what’s likely to be a significant role for him this MSU season. This pro-am isn’t always built for big men — though Nick Ward certainly made it his own by his second and third summers. I do, however, think Kohler’s game will show itself in this wide-open style of hoops. You’ll get a sense of his substantial offensive skill set.

Holloman and Hauser are part of a stacked T-Mobile roster (More on that shortly).

The squad with Cooper and Brooks will also be interesting to watch, because so little is known about Cooper’s abilities and readiness (he’s expected to redshirt this upcoming MSU season) and Brooks played the least of the freshmen last winter. Brooks' development is something to watch.

A reminder, however: Moneyball can be a tad misleading/not representative of who a player will be at the Big Ten level — see Tum Tum Nairn’s 3-point shooting in 2016 and ’17, Matt McQuaid’s barrage of crossover-dribble 30-foot 3s as an incoming freshman in 2015, or Deyonta Davis' minimal impact in the summer of '15.

MORE: Here are the rosters and opening-week schedule or the 2022 Moneyball Pro-Am

2. Moneyball is new to most of MSU’s players

A big part of what makes the Moneyball Pro-Am successful is the commitment from MSU’s players, who seem to enjoy the more casual interaction with fans and the uptempo, limited-defense style of competition. Each year until now, several new MSU players have joined a group that already understood the vibe and were comfortable with the setting. This year, however, Hauser and Malik Hall are the only MSU players who’ve ever played in this league before, with COVID causing the last two summers to be canceled.

I don’t know if that’ll matter one bit. Plenty of other players on their teams will have played before. They’ll help set the tone. But it’s something to keep in mind — this is a first for 9 of the 11 MSU players taking part.

Beyond the Holloman-Hauser, Kohler-Walker and Cooper-Brooks pairings, AJ Hoggard and Mady Sissoko are together on Team Faygo, Malik Hall and Jaden Akins are on Team 5 Star Zone, and Davis Smith is on Team Game Cuffs.

Hoggard and Sissoko play against Cooper and Brooks in the opening game Thursday, followed by the team with Hall and Akins against Holloman and Hauser, and then Smith and Co. against Kohler and Walker’s squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aByzZ_0gHTvL4100

3. Team T-Mobile is the clear favorite

Moneyball founder Desmond Ferguson isn’t coaching this year. If he was, he’d be coaching T-Mobile. He’s known for stacking his roster. And this roster is stacked.

Yes, Holloman and Hauser are on it, but Holloman won’t be the only notable point guard, with Kay Felder and Drew Lowder on the squad. Felder, who starred at Oakland and had a cup of tea in the NBA, has been playing professionally in China since 2019. Lowder, who began his career at Holy Cross and Eastern Michigan, was a dominating scorer at Lansing Community College last season. Team T-Mobile also features former Kalamazoo Central and Dayton star Devin Oliver, who’s put together a nice overseas career, most recently in Japan.

Felder and Oliver give this squad two overseas pros in their prime, to go along with the MSU and college guys, including Central Michigan’s Brian Taylor and Nico Pavrette.

Like with MSU, CMU’s roster is spread out throughout the league, including leading scorer Kevin Miller on Team Game Cuffs.

4. Some familiar faces

Beyond Felder and Oliver and the MSU players, if you’ve frequented the Moneyball Pro-Am over the years, you’ll recognize several names and faces.

Returners Muhammad El-Amin, who led Holt to a state championship in 2006, former Oakland star Derick Nelson, who led Everett to a 2004 state title, and more recent Everett standout Ja'Myrin Jackson are among a bevy of pros, former pros and college players in the pro-am.

5. Guest appearances

There is usually no announcement, so you have to be there when it happens. But often, once or twice a summer, you’ll get a guest appearance from someone like Miles Bridges , Draymond Green , Denzel Valentine , Bryn Forbes or Jabari Parker .

WATCH: Highlights of Miles Bridges' 2019 visit to Moneyball

Whether it happens and when depends on their availability and often NBA contract situation. Bridges, for example, is hoping to sign a massive deal this summer, so it’s unlikely he’ll risk a summer run at Moneyball. But these Moneyball alumni have been known to show up for a game. So you never know.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Couch: 5 Moneyball Pro-Am storylines to watch — the Michigan State player pairings and more

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
Michigan State Football: Payton Kirkland, Miles McVay package would be elite

Michigan State football hosted a couple of monster offensive linemen this past weekend in the form of Payton Kirkland and Miles McVay. Michigan State football hosted a number of top offensive line targets this past weekend, led by Payton Kirkland, Miles McVay, and Chase Bisontis, and Chris Kapilovic is hoping to land all three.
Michigan Burger Crowned the No. 1 in the State

It’s officially summer, which means many Michigan residents will be on their patios grilling up hamburgers this season. I mean, obviously, it’s never a bad time to have a hamburger, but in the summer, the favorite American food just seems a big tastier. I’m actually a vegetarian, but I love a good veggie burger, and thankfully, most restaurants have a vegetarian or vegan option these days when it comes to burger patties.
MetroTimes

It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan

A new article from The Detroit News columnist Charlie LeDuff asks the question, "COVID deaths climb; does anyone care?" LeDuff rightly notes that the pandemic is not over, and that Michigan's COVID-19 death rate has actually increased by 8% in the past year, with 15,821 COVID deaths from June 8, 2021, to June 7, 2022.
