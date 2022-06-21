ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge man found guilty of second-degree murder in jury trial

By Kara Berg, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

LANSING —  After a monthlong trial, a jury found a Stockbridge man guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Bradley Wicks.

Devon Baldwin, 33, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder, possession of a weapon as a felon and two counts of felony firearm.

Baldwin and co-defendent Garylee Dexter were accused of shooting 40-year-old Wicks on March 30, 2020, at a home in Bunker Hill Township, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Department. He was dropped off by a civilian at McLaren Hospital in Lansing with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe Dexter orchestrated the murder and convinced Baldwin to pull the trigger,  Ingham County Sheriff's Detective Brandon Doerr testified in a hearing that led to criminal charges.

Dexter pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison . His state sentence will be served at the same time as an 11-year federal sentence for meth possession.

Four witness intimidation charges against Dexter were dismissed as a part of his plea agreement. He also had to testify against Baldwin, according to his plea.

Three women were charged in connection with Wicks' death as well. Prosecutors dismissed witness intimidation charges against Jennifer Alleman because it was "not in the interest of the justice to proceed."

They also dismissed witness intimidation charges against Lisa Burgess because the federal sentence she would receive for an unrelated drug case was greater than any possible sentence for witness intimidation, said Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cheltenham.

Christina Burnett was sentenced to 18 months of probation for accessory after the fact to a felony. Doerr testified that Burnett told police she dumped Coca Cola on the gun used to kill Wicks, wiped it down to get rid of DNA and helped Dexter dump it. She steered the truck as Dexter dismantled the gun and threw it out the window.

Charges against Baldwin for witness intimidation and assault are still pending. He's set to be sentenced for the murder case Aug. 10.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com . Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Stockbridge man found guilty of second-degree murder in jury trial

