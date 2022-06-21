ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Fire stalls due to weekend rain allowing firefighters to make progress battling blaze

By Lucas Peerman, Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
Editor's note: This post was updated at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 to note evacuation orders have been lifted.

Fire crews are on their way to fully containing the second largest wildfire in New Mexico history thanks to a little help from Mother Nature.

Three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain fell on parts of the western Gila National Forest over the weekend, quelling Black Fire hotspots and allowing firefighters to make substantial progress in battling the blaze, which has for the last month burned a mostly uninhabited region about half the size of Rhode Island.

By Monday morning, the blaze had charred more than 507 square miles, however it grew only 69 acres Sunday, it's smallest daily growth since it was discovered mid May in the Aldo Leopold Wilderness between Silver City and Truth and Consequences.

"Fire activity has stalled due to the increase in moisture on the fire over the past few days," stated a news release Monday. "Some heat and smoke remain in areas with large dead standing trees and downed logs that generally hold heat and burn longer."

Containment increased from 49 percent on Friday to 68 percent on Monday. About 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The fire had been most active on its southern edge and was within 5 to 7 miles of the historic communities of Kingston and Hillsboro heading into the weekend. However, authorities were optimistic in updates Sunday and Monday that the rain and other fire suppression efforts would save those towns.

Monday afternoon, officials lifted evacuation orders. Also, Highway 152 reopened fully.

Authorities believe the Black Fire was "human-caused," though are still investigating the reason the blaze ignited the evening of May 13. It spread quickly and within a month had become the largest blaze in Gila National Forest history.

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire has charred about 533 square miles in the Sangre de Cristo mountains and was 72 percent contained as of Monday morning.

The two wildfires, the largest in state history, prompted a visit from President Joe Biden last week, who said the federal government would help pay for recovery efforts.

Focus now on flooding

More rain is predicted in the western Gila National Forest this week — good news for Black Fire suppression efforts — but worrisome for other reasons.

"Deep monsoon moisture will lead to numerous showers and thunderstorms through mid-week, with the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in and around the burn scar," the release stated.

A flood watch is in effect from noon Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portions of the Gila National Forest are closed due to the fire.

Lucas Peerman can be reached at lpeerman@lcsun-news.com and @LittleGuyInATie on Twitter.

