ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Gilead, OH

Mount Gilead holds boys basketball camp

By Staff Report
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUHaw_0gHTv7n600

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead boys basketball team recently held a youth basketball camp for fourth through sixth graders. The camp focused on offensive and defensive fundamentals, while teaching the campers about teamwork, leadership, competitiveness and good sportsmanship.

Players also participated in a number of competitions, including 1-on-1, 3-on 3, hot shot, free throw, and dribbling competitions.

Those who participated were Brody Leffler, Murphy Schaad ,Jackson Keever, Kirk Sayers, Alex Pauley, Xaiden Shaw , Cooper Swint, Braxtien Strubhar, Aden Bowersmith, Owen Pangborn, Dawson Davis, Benjamin Griffith, Parker Grimm, Benley Allen, Garrett Hendickson, Ricky Edwards, Alix Wehr, Andrew Gannon, Brock Zerman, Dawson Pierce, Heath Barnum and Aiden McLain. High school player volunteers were Quade Harris, Matthew Bland, Aaron Gannon, Jacob Wilt, Ryan Swalley and Rowen Fitzpatrick Coaches were Dan Strasser and Gary Bartlett.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Mount Gilead holds boys basketball camp

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Your Radio Place

Coshocton resident named first runner-up in Miss Ohio contest

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Miss Ohio Pageant was held over the weekend and the first runner-up was Madison Miller, 22, of Coshocton. Miller was Miss Northern Ohio and played a piano in the competition and became the preliminary talent winner. Elizabetta Niles of Cincinnati, was crowned the new Miss...
COSHOCTON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offers trending quarterback Colin Hurley

Colin Hurley is compiling quite the offer list. The 2025 dual-threat quarterback from Trinity Christain Academy in Jacksonville has collected 4 power 5 offers in the past few weeks and just added his 5th Tuesday, earning the attention of Ryan Day and Ohio State. Per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors,...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow County cleans up following two tornadoes

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County last week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. June 13 near Chesterville and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Gilead, OH
Mount Gilead, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Gilead Township, OH
Mount Gilead, OH
Sports
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

ROYAL WEEK IN OHIO APPROACHES AT ATTICA, ELDORA

CONCORD, NC – More than $300,000 will be up for grabs in a span of five days when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series return to Ohio mid-July. Between the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park (July 12) and Kings Royal Week at Eldora Speedway (July 13-16) – which includes the return of the $100,000-to-win Historical Big 1 this year – the best Sprint Car drivers in the world will be treated to the biggest week of Sprint Car racing in the Buckeye State.
ATTICA, OH
Columbus CEO

An ode to what once was, what's to come as Ohio welcomes Intel

As a child, I usually told out-of-towners that I was from Columbus. Not because I was, but because if I said I was from Johnstown, I’d have to go through the process of explaining how many minutes it was from Columbus or its direction in relation to the city—stuff I just wasn’t sure of at the time. Usually, the response would be, “I pass through it for work,” or even, “I’m not sure where that’s at.”
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Lottery Ticket Worth 25,000 Dollars per Year for Life is Still Unaccounted For

Fairfield – A golden ticket has been sold for the 25,000 dollars a year for life has been sold in Fairfield County and has a year to be redeemed. According to Ohio Lottery a lucky customer from the Baltimore Sunoco holds the ticket to a $25,000-a-year-for-life prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s the 29th $25,000-a-year-for-life prize sold by the Ohio Lottery since joining the multi-state game in 2015.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Volunteers
The Detroit Free Press

Ohio State trademarks 'THE,' and Michigan fans have thoughts: 'This is very stupid'

If Michigan football fans are looking for more reasons to be annoyed by their rivals to the south, they're in luck. The United States Patent and Trademark Office officially approved Ohio State's request to trademark the word 'THE' on Tuesday, allowing the university to control the use of the grammatical article on clothing, namely “t-shirts, baseball caps and hats."
MICHIGAN STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – June 21, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Highway Patrol looking to fill void of troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sunny95.com

The Future of Passenger Rail in Central Ohio

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes the largest amount of funding for Amtrak since its founding in 1970. Thea Ewing, chief regional development director for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, explains how MORPC and other groups are working to bring passenger trains back to Columbus for the first time since 1979.
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Narcotics – K9 partner did a sniff around a stopped vehicle providing a positive alert. The vehicle search yielded prescription pills and a small plastic bag with possible Methamphetamine residue which belonged to the passenger. Alarm – officer responded to a panic alarm at McDonalds. The manager advised that...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
wlen.com

Results of the Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Lucas County

Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the results of an OVI Checkpoint that was held in Lucas County last Friday. The Patrol said that there were 318 vehicles checked during the operation, which resulted in three vehicles being diverted for further investigation of impaired driving. There were no OVI arrests that resulted from the OVI Checkpoint. There were two OVI arrests, as a result of the nearby saturation patrols.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio expands bill assistance program due to recent storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP customers in Ohio could get some financial help on their electric bills after the company announced an expansion of its bill assistance program.   AEP released Tuesday the expansion of the “Neighbor to Neighbor” program due to recent severe storms. A new application window for the program, which is normally […]
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Police chief commends response to storm/tornado

MOUNT GILEAD — The tornado that struck Mount Gilead on June 13 was devastating to our small town; but, as Mount Gilead always does, the community came together and persevered. The storm knocked out power to 100% of the village and nearly all of Morrow County. Immediately after the...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: We will ‘do everything’ to keep power on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With more hot weather in this week’s forecast, AEP, the source of electricity for a large portion of central Ohio, said it will “do everything” to avoid the large number of severe outages experienced last week. According to a statement from AEP, repairs have been made to the damage done by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
918
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy