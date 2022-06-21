MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead boys basketball team recently held a youth basketball camp for fourth through sixth graders. The camp focused on offensive and defensive fundamentals, while teaching the campers about teamwork, leadership, competitiveness and good sportsmanship.

Players also participated in a number of competitions, including 1-on-1, 3-on 3, hot shot, free throw, and dribbling competitions.

Those who participated were Brody Leffler, Murphy Schaad ,Jackson Keever, Kirk Sayers, Alex Pauley, Xaiden Shaw , Cooper Swint, Braxtien Strubhar, Aden Bowersmith, Owen Pangborn, Dawson Davis, Benjamin Griffith, Parker Grimm, Benley Allen, Garrett Hendickson, Ricky Edwards, Alix Wehr, Andrew Gannon, Brock Zerman, Dawson Pierce, Heath Barnum and Aiden McLain. High school player volunteers were Quade Harris, Matthew Bland, Aaron Gannon, Jacob Wilt, Ryan Swalley and Rowen Fitzpatrick Coaches were Dan Strasser and Gary Bartlett.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Mount Gilead holds boys basketball camp